PRESTON — On the surface, it looks like Stetson Wright is cruising to another all-around world title and possibly another event championship as well.
Thursday night he certainly didn’t let on to what he has been through so far during the 2022 rodeo season. On the first night of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, 6,700 fans were treated to a pair of excellent rides by the soon-to-be 23-year-old from Milford, as well as plenty of other action to start the 86th edition of the annual rodeo.
Wright competes in saddle bronc riding and bull riding and both at a very high level. He is the reigning saddle bronc world champion and was the bull riding world champion in 2020. The 5-foot-8, 140-pound athlete is the three-time defending world all-around champion. To be in the all-around, a cowboy must compete in at least two events and win money in each.
Winning has not been a problem for Wright, who set a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) record last year by winning $686,513, breaking the previous mark for most won in a season of $518,011 held by Trevor Brazile. Entering this week, he was way ahead in the all-around standings, first in bull riding and third in saddle bronc riding.
“My goal this year is to win the triple crown, win the broncs, the bulls and the all-around,” Wright said. “That has kind of been my goal from the start. It seems like the older I get, and I know I’m super young, but I’ve been rodeoing from a very long time, but the older I get, the more mature I get as far as the way I hold myself and the way I compete. It’s saving me. I’ve had mild injuries compared to what a lot of people have.”
The central Utah cowboy certainly helped his cause Thursday night. He turned in the top score in the saddle bronc riding with a 85-point ride. A little later in the rodeo he covered his bull for the required 8-second ride and was tied for the lead with a 83.5-point mark.
“That is a really good horse that bucks a lot of guys off,” said Wright after the rodeo as a long line of fans lined up for autographs and photos with the five-time time world champion. “Every guy wants her because you will win when you get on her, but if you stub your toe you will get bucked off. I was pretty lucky.
“... I’ve been on that bull once before and placed in Elko, Nevada, last year. He’s just an awesome bull. I would love to get on him everywhere.”
While his ride on Lady Vain in the saddle bronc competition and his exit from Hail Storm in the bull riding looked picture perfect, this has been a rough season for the champ.
“I’ve had more ups and downs this year than previous years,” Wright said. “... But, I’ve had an awesome year and I’m really happy.”
He broke his foot in Denver at his first rodeo of the year, then broke an ankle in Austin, Texas. Wright popped his hip out and tore his groin in San Angelo, Texas. In Uvalde, Texas, he broke a bone in his wrist that required surgery during the Fourth of July.
“If there is an injury, it seems like I’ve had it this year,” Wright said. “I’m pretty lucky that I’ve bounced back every time. My dad has had be sit out for a perfect amount of time. When I’ve come back, it seems like I pick up right where I left off.
“The crazy thing is, every time I got hurt, I won on those days. It’s just been bad get offs or freak deals. ... It (injuries) are part of it and there is for dang sure people worse off than me. I’ve been pretty lucky to only have to sit out a few weeks at a time.”
Wright certainly comes from a family that knows how to do well and deal with the bumps and bruises of being a professional rider. His father Cody Wright is a two-time world saddle bronc champion (2008, 2010), brother Ryder has won two saddle bronc world titles (2017, 2020) and uncles Jesse Wright (2012) and Spencer Wright (2014) have each won a PRCA title.
“I haven’t been to Preston since 2018, mainly because of injuries,” Wright said. “Finally, I was healthy enough to come, and I’m glad to be back here. ... We all love coming here to Preston.”
In the final event of the night, the bulls were getting the better of the cowboys. The first eight did not make the required time, though Cody Russell of Oakdale, California, nearly did, coming off at the 7.88-second mark.
Rexburg, Idaho, cowboy Garrett Smith turned the tide. He covered Stoker Ace and received a 83.5 score.
“I didn’t know much about the bull,” said Smith, who is No. 5 in the world standings and a three-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier. “They said he was black and white with big horns and he is mean. That’s all I got told. I knew when I got off, I would be running. Luckily, it worked out.”
Getting the first qualified ride certainly pumped up the 27-year-old, who is competing in his ninth PRCA season.
“I don’t watch too many others before I go,” Smith said. “I just hang out and don’t think too much. If you way over think things in this sport, it’s not good at all.”
Smith is no stranger to the Preston rodeo, winning money at the rodeo in the past. He also has extra incentive to do well in Franklin County as his girl friend, Paige Bennett, is from Preston. He also had a lot of family in attendance, who made their presence known when he made his ride.
Wright followed Smith.
“I didn’t like seeing all of my buddies get thrown down,” Wright said. “Watching Garrett ride one right before me really got my blood pumping, and I was ready to do my job. I love seeing people stay on, especially buddies like Garrett. That’s what’s so fun about rodeo, everybody supports everybody.”
Wright is currently traveling with Australian bull rider Ky Hamilton, who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo twice and started the week at No. 13, but was one of the nine unlucky bull riders Thursday night to not make the 8-second ride. Wright said Hamilton is like a brother to him as they have traveled together the past two seasons.
“My performance in the bull riding has skyrocketed since he (Hamilton) got in the truck,” Wright said. “He has pushed me to be a better bull rider, which helps my bronc riding because I don’t have to worry about the bull riding because he helps me out so much.”
They were off to Eagle, Colorado, for a rodeo Friday and then headed to Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Saturday.
There were other good performances turned in Thursday by competitors not far from Preston. Riverside cowboy Darien Johnson had the best ride in the barebacks with a 77 score. Riverside cowgirl McKenzie Baker had a lightening quick breakaway roping time of 2.6 seconds.
“I’ve been roping everything, but my get out has been awful,” Baker said. “I had a really good calf. I just saw what I needed to see and went and roped him. I have a really good horse, that makes a huge difference. ... She broke her leg and is just barely getting back. I hope this the start of some good things.”
Barrel racer McKenna Coronado was the first to go Thursday and set the time to beat for the rest of the performances with a time of 17:02. The Utah State University student from Kanarraville is headed to vet school soon.
“I was pretty excited about the run,” Coronado said. “I’m a rookie this year, so it was a little intimidating starting it off tonight, but I will take it. ... I’m happy with my horse. My little mare is just such a blessing, and we raised her, so that has been fun.”
Local mutton buster Ruger Weeks repeated with a nice ride almost the length of the arena, earning another trophy taller than himself.