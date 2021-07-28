After missing a year because of COVID-19, That Famous Night Rodeo is back.
The first of three nights of rodeo action begins Thursday night at the arena in northwestern Preston. And that arena has been updated and seats added since the last professional rodeo was held there in 2019.
This will be the 85th edition of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. It was one of the first rodeos to be held under the lights. Action begins Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The Preston rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), which draws many of the best in the world to southeastern Idaho. They are in the area this time of year because of the Days of ‘47 Rodeo, which was just held in Salt Lake City, and Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming that is going on.
The No. 3 tie-down roper in the PRCA world standings will be competing in Preston. Shad Mayfield announced he would be making a stop there. The No. 4 steer wrestler in Will Lummus is also scheduled to compete.
Some top Idaho cowboys are also planning on being at Preston in steer wrestler Trevin Fox and tie-down roper Matt Shiozawa.
Two-time all-around world champion Stetson Wright, along with his brothers and uncles have been regular competitors at Preston. Wright currently has a big lead in the all-around standings again this year as he competes in bull riding and saddle bronc riding. He won the bull riding world title last year. His brother, Ryder Wright, is currently No. 1 in saddle bronc, followed by Stetson, who is also No. 2 in bull riding so far this season.
There are 410 contestants signed up to perform, which is much higher than past years. Breakaway roping is also back for the women. Preston was one of the first PRCA rodeos to add that event.
Once again the Bar T Rodeo company will be providing the stock. The Utah-based company is known for its bucking horses and bulls. JJ Harrison will be the rodeo clown, with entertaining acts throughout the rodeo. Andy Seiler will be the announcer, returning after his debut at the rodeo in 2019.