Wilsons.jpg

From left, Roger Wilson, Todd Wilson, Spencer Wilson and Ethan Wilson pose for a photo earlier this month when Roger was honored for his athletic legacy at Logan High School.

 Photo courtesy of Todd Wilson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Earlier this month Roger Wilson was honored at a high school all-star baseball game in Ogden.

Those in Cache Valley know Wilson for his athletic legacy at Logan High School. Before that, however, coach Wilson was an athlete himself.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.