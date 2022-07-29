Support Local Journalism

So far, marriage has been good for Ryan Seamons’ golf game.

The Sky View High School graduate and current golfer at Utah Valley University went out and carded a 4-under-par 67 to take the early lead at the Cache Valley Amateur on Friday. The two-day event is hosted by the Logan River Golf Course and Birch Creek Golf Course with a round at each course.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

