So far, marriage has been good for Ryan Seamons’ golf game.
The Sky View High School graduate and current golfer at Utah Valley University went out and carded a 4-under-par 67 to take the early lead at the Cache Valley Amateur on Friday. The two-day event is hosted by the Logan River Golf Course and Birch Creek Golf Course with a round at each course.
“This is my first tournament with being married, so it’s going good so far,” said Seamons, who recently wed Adri, who is from Lewiston. “Maybe that’s the trick.”
With the first round played at Logan River Friday, Seamons now gets to go play the second and final round on his old home course at Birch Creek.
“I grew up on that course (Birch Creek),” Seamons said. “Going back to my home course, I’m definitely more confident than playing here. I’m looking forward to it.”
Seamons got off to a great start and made the turn at 4-under-par with a 31. He was thinking he should have turned in a 65, but two bogeys got him on the back nine.
“I played pretty consistent and my irons were dialed in,” Seamons said. “I was hitting almost every green. Then just smoothly sailed in on the back.”
Seamons has come close to winning the Cache Valley Amateur in the past.
The former high school individual state champion will take a one-stroke lead into Saturday. He has a number of golfers right on his heels, including a couple who play regularly at Birch Creek. In fact, there were 12 scores turned in Friday at par or better.
Most of those scores came from the groups that teed off in the morning. Of the eight scores in the red, seven came from morning tee times. Bucking the trend was Rich Davis, who fired a 3-under-par 68 for second place.
“Well, I left my driver at home, so I just hit 3-iron off most of the par 4’s and par 5’s,” Davis said. “I was able to sink most everything within 10 feet, so that helped a lot.”
He began his round with a par and then a birdie. He made the turn at 2-under. A bogey on his back nine seemed to spark him as he finished birdie, birdie, par.
Davis, who graduated from Bountiful High and now lives in Providence, plays weekly at Birch Creek. This is the 28-year-olds first Cache Valley Amateur.
“I feel like I’ve been playing Birch really good lately,” Davis said. “It will be interesting to hit driver again after not hitting it at all today. It will be fun. If the putter works like it did today, it will be exciting.”
A current Sky View Bobcat is tied for third. Hayden Howell had a solid back nine — shooting 4-under — to get in the mix with a 2-under-par 69. He is tied with Jacob Marx.
“Things went pretty well,” Howell said. “The back nine helped a lot. ... I just tried to forget about what happened on the front nine.”
Howell played with high school teammate Dillon Karren and in a group just behind Seamons. It was like a Sky View reunion.
“We play with Ryan all the time, so it was fun to see him out there,” Howell said.
Howell is prepared for a “tougher” round Saturday as this is his first-ever time playing the Cache Valley Amateur.
“The greens are going to be really quick with more slope,” Howell said. “But, it will be fun tomorrow. I will try and catch up to him (Seamons).”
For some, the greens at Logan River were fast on Friday. The wind did pick up some in the afternoon.
Four players carded 70s in Braxton Watts, Chris Romney, John Cook and Boston Watts. There were also four even-par scores turned in by Jax McMurdie, Jacob Randall, Brogan Bennett and Darrin Railsback.
There was one red score in the A Flight. Jed Hilton turned in a 2-under-par 69, while Heath Madsen was 1-over-par with a 72.
The B Flight is led by Kyle Allen (74) and Marlon Wilson (76).
Former Mountain Crest Mustang Tyler Crosbie leads the C Flight with a 80.
There are 151 golfers competing at the tournament. Logan River golf pro Jeff John said this is the most they have had in at least 10 years.