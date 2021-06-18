It was a good day for local golfers as the Utah Golf Association made a stop in the valley Friday for a qualifier for the Utah State Amateur.
There were 79 players who played an 18-hole round at the Logan River Golf Course with the goal of making it to the State Am. Twenty-three golfers made it, with five listing local courses as their home base. A sixth from Cache Valley is an alternate.
The 123rd State Am will be held at the Alpine Country Club July 12-17, with 288 players who have advanced from various qualifiers from around the state.
Chandler Thompson was the medalist Friday at the River. The golfer from American Fork had five birdies on his way to a 5-under-par 66 to claim the top finish.
Right behind Thompson were a pair of Cache Valley stalwarts. Aidan Tueller and Ryan Seamons tied for second, one shot behind Thompson. Each recorded a 4-under-par 67.
“My round today was really steady, nothing too crazy and only two small mistakes,” said Tueller, a Logan High School graduate.
Tueller, who works at Logan River, had two bogeys during his round on No. 4 and No. 14. However, six birdies helped him overcome those “two small mistakes.”
He began his round on the par-4 10th hole with a birdie. Tueller made the turn at 2-under.
“Everything was working really well today,” Tueller said. “I would have to say my putting was the best thing I had going for me through my round.”
Recording birdies on two of his last three holes helped Tueller rise up and finish in a tie for second with Seamons, who is from the north end of the valley and calls Birch Creek Golf Course his home base. Seamons plays collegiately at Utah Valley University.
“I started the day birdie, birdie, so it was nice getting off to a great start,” said Seamons, a Sky View High School graduate.
The former Bobcat started on No. 1 and like he said had two straight birdies. It’s a good thing because a pair of bogeys followed on two of the next three holes. But by the turn he was back to 2-under with birdies on No. 8 and 9.
“My short game was working great today,” Seamons said. “I was putting my wedge shots close, giving me great looks at birdie.”
He finished with six birdies for his round Friday.
This will be Seamons’ third trip to the State Am.
“I’m pretty excited to play in the State Am,” Seamons said. “It’s one of my favorite tournaments I play each year.”
Tueller has also made the State Am before.
“This is my second State Am that I will be competing in,” Tueller said. “I played in the one two years ago and made the cut at the Glen Eagle qualifier.”
Other local golfers who qualified include Brendan Dennis (tied for seventh, 70), Seth Tremayne (tied for ninth, 71) and Zach Skinner (20th, 73). Hunter Nicholas tied for 21st with a 74 and is listed as the second alternate after a playoff was held for the final two spots from this qualifier.