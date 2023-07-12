Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

One of the most popular cycling events in northern Utah took place last Saturday in Cache Valley.

Several local athletes excelled at the annual Cache Gran Fondo, which started and concluded at Green Canyon High School. Nearly 1,400 cyclists were on hand for the 12th installment of this race, which features routes of 35, 50, 77 and 100 miles.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.