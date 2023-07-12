One of the most popular cycling events in northern Utah took place last Saturday in Cache Valley.
Several local athletes excelled at the annual Cache Gran Fondo, which started and concluded at Green Canyon High School. Nearly 1,400 cyclists were on hand for the 12th installment of this race, which features routes of 35, 50, 77 and 100 miles.
Many riders use the Cache Gran Fondo as a recreational event, but there are also a wealth of competitive riders and the top performers qualified for the 2023 USA Cycling Gran Fondo National Championships, which will be contested on Sept. 17 in Frederick, Maryland. The top three racers in each category in the 77- and 100-mile disciplines will be invited to nationals, and perhaps even more.
There were eight local athletes that reigned supreme in their division in the 100-mile race. Joseph Camire, a 54-year-old who resides in Paradise, posted the fastest time out of those eight category champions as he completed the course in 4 hours, 31 minutes, 28 seconds. Camire was victorious in the male 50-54 category.
Other local champions who went the full 100 miles were Logan’s Jason Broadbent (male 19-24, time of 4:44:33), North Logan’s Gretchen Blackburn (female 19-24, 6:40:58), Smithfield’s Sarah McKnight (female 25-29, 5:43:55), North Logan’s Supe Dursteler (male 25-29, 4:33:17), Hyde Park’s Ellie Edwards (female 30-34, 4:49:49), Smithfield’s Scott Smith (men’s 45-49, 4:33:35) and Wellsville’s Lawrence Allen (male 55-59, 4:38:07).
Six local riders were silver medalists in their respective 100-mile category in Logan Austin Almeido (male 19-24, 5:43:55), Logan’s Abby George (female 19-24, 7:28:10), Hyde Park’s Josh Jensen (male 30-34, 4:54:22), Smithfield’s Rebecca Louviere (female 45-49, 5:33:24), Providence’s Laura Hawley (female 50-54, 6:02:46) and Smithfield’s John Hernandez (male 70-74, 5:27:32).
Placing third in their division in the 100-mile discipline locally were Logan’s Caleb Malone (male 19-24, 6:07:27), Logan’s Jake Howell (male 25-29, 4:33:36), Nibley’s Heather Nakken (female 35-39, 5:48:06), North Logan’s Lacey Hamblin (female 40-44, 7:15:24), Providence’s David Oliver (male 50-54, 4:41:47), Logan’s Greg Nichols (male 55-59, 4:41:49) and Logan’s Dave Higham (male 60-64, 4:48:23).
Meanwhile, Providence’s Haeley Vanderbeek was triumphant in the 77-mile race in the female 19-24 category, as was Providence’s Steve Curtis in the male 75-plus category. Vanderbeek covered the course in 5:08:59, while the 77-year-old Curtis crossed the finish line in 4:24:49.
There were five different runner-ups locally in the 77-mile discipline in Nibley’s Jake Bowen (male 17-18, 4:04:29), Providence’s Broc Hill (male 25-29, 3:42:17), Mendon’s Sheridan Jaussi (female 25-29, 5:09:58), Logan’s Lori Jenkins (female 45-49, 3:55:18) and Smithfield’s Kent Millecam (male 50-54, 3:16:43). Those local cyclists who earned bronze medals over 77 miles were Logan’s Scott Hotaling (male 35-39, 3:16:37), Millville’s Christina Sperry (female 45-49, 3:55:18) and North Logan’s Drew Corry (male 50-54, 3:16:47).
Riders from 17 different states showcased their talents at the latest installment of the Cache Gran Fondo.
The names of all the local athletes that finished in the top five in their division over 100 or 77 miles can be found in the Valley View section on Page B8.
