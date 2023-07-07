It wasn’t quite the conclusion to the 2023 spring/summer season they were hoping for, but it was still a historic one for a local U16 girls club soccer team.
En Fuego ’07 Pink Premier, composed entirely of players from Cache Valley, dominated at the Utah State Cup Championships, which were contested from May 19-29, and then made it to the semifinals at the Far West Regional Championships, which concluded a week ago.
The South Cache Soccer League side is believed to be only the third team from Cache Valley and the oldest one to capture a State Cup title.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for how far that they made it this season,” En Fuego head coach Weston Casey said. “It is something to be extremely proud of considering only a handful of teams from Cache Valley have ever played (at regionals). We gave it a great run and we will continue to improve and prepare for next year.”
En Fuego punched its ticket to regionals by going 5-0 at the State Cup tournament. The team only conceded one goal at the tourney and scored multiple goals in all but one match. That championship match, a 1-0 victory over an Avalanche side, took place at America First Field in Herriman on May 29.
Indeed, the starting backline of Olivia Straatman, Kenley Parkinson, Kate Findley and Megan Nielsen were up to the challenge. En Fuego also has an elite goalkeeper in Hadley Glenn, who helped propel Mountain Crest to a 4A state championship last fall.
"Obviously, it's very impressive to only allow one goal in an entire State Cup tournament,” Casey said. “… All of those girls on the backline have a lot of experience. I think we attack very well as a team, too, so I think we keep the pressure off of us quite a bit. I think we're very good offensively and that's partially why we did so great defensively."
Avery Duncan came through with the game-winning goal in the finals against Avalanche. En Fuego beat some of the biggest clubs in the Beehive State on its way to the title.
"I think (the girls) all played for each other,” Casey said. “We understood that we're kind of the underdogs when you talk about La Roca, Wasatch, Avalanche. Nobody really knows who we are, so we have to fall back onto ourselves as a team. We have, I think, a 15-man roster, where all of those other teams pretty much have 18-to-21-man rosters, and you have to rely on each other, you have to trust each other, you have to come together, you have to have a high standard and be disciplined and form good habits. And that's what I work on with these girls is all season long — focus on the little details, have a winning mentality, have a high standard and if we do that we can achieve very big things.”
Several different athletes found the back of the net for En Fuego in its State Cup title run. Indeed, it was well-rounded effort for the team composed of girls that attend Ridgeline, Mountain Crest and Green Canyon.
“I know a lot of girls scored (at State Cup) and that's something I credit to our play style, where we're working as a team, winning as a team, not looking for one individual to take over,” Casey said. “It's a very team oriented mindset we have."
En Fuego started its State Cup experience by finishing first out of three teams in Group C. En Fuego dispatched of USU Premier by a 3-1 scoreline in its opener, and then took care of La Roca, 2-0, in its second pool play game.
A 3-0 victory over Avalanche 07 White sent En Fuego into the semifinals, where it earned a 2-0 triumph over La Roca. This gave En Fuego an opportunity to play on a professional pitch in the finals, and the team made the most of it.
"I was very confident that we could win (the tourney),” said Casey, who is assisted by Shawn and Jocelyn Casey. “I told the girls in the preseason that we could win it and, I think based off of last year, we knew that we kind of came up short, so I think a lot of them had the mindset that we were going to win it and our goal's been nationals all season long."
En Fuego was eliminated in the round of four at State Cup a year ago and used that motivation to achieve one of its primary goals.
"It was awesome,” Casey said. “I think we had that standard going into the season that that's what we wanted to do. We'd played all of those teams before, so it was definitely something we knew that we could do and we came together as a team and stepped up when we needed to."
A trip to nationals was En Fuego’s other primary objective. The team needed to at least make it to the finals at regionals to qualify for nationals, but it was still a very successful tournament for En Fuego.
There were 16 teams in the girls U16 division at regionals, so the squads were divided into four pools of four. En Fuego went 2-0-1 in pool play as it rolled past Ventura (California) United, 4-1, and FC Salmon Creek (Washington), 4-0, and battled to a 1-1 draw with Real Colorado. Like En Fuego, Real Colorado ended up advancing to the round of four at the tournament.
En Fuego easily punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 5-0 triumph over Albion SC San Diego (California) on the first day of bracket play. Up next for En Fuego was a showdown against another Utah side in Utah Surf, which is one of the best U16 teams in the country and had already qualified for nationals. Utah Surf, which competes in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), prevailed in the semis, 4-0.
In addition to the aforementioned players, En Fuego was represented by Brinnley Bott, Brooklyn Fritz, state wrestling champion Keagan Grange, Lucy Macfarlane, Brooke Smith, Dannalee Walton, Ella Watterson and Ila Webb in its recent run of success.
Local soccer teams and players have been enjoying a lot of success lately as the Mountain Crest girls and Green Canyon boys are the reigning 4A state champions, plus soon-to-be Green Canyon freshman Chloe Sadler is firmly in the U.S. national pool for her age group.
"I think it's just a great thing for soccer in Cache Valley to know that we can produce great players and teams without having the massive pull that some of these other clubs have,” said Casey, who has been coaching this particular En Fuego team for two-and-a-half years. “Really, it's pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.