State Cup champs

South Cache Soccer League side En Fuego '07 won a Utah State Cup title in late May. The team, which is composed entirely of players from Cache Valley, then made it to the semifinals at regionals.

 Photo courtesy of Weston Casey

It wasn’t quite the conclusion to the 2023 spring/summer season they were hoping for, but it was still a historic one for a local U16 girls club soccer team.

En Fuego ’07 Pink Premier, composed entirely of players from Cache Valley, dominated at the Utah State Cup Championships, which were contested from May 19-29, and then made it to the semifinals at the Far West Regional Championships, which concluded a week ago.


