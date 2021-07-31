There is a new champion of the Cache Valley Amateur.
A trio of teenagers battled for the top spot Saturday at the Logan River Golf Course, and two ended up tied atop the leaderboard. The first day was contested at Birch Creek Golf Course on Friday, with the second and final 18-hole round coming Saturday.
Most of the golfers teed it up in the morning and avoided a good soaking that the afternoon participants had to play through when a storm blew in. There were 147 golfers that entered the two-day event this year.
Braxton Watts and Cooper Jones finished with a two-day total of 136 — 7-under par. Watts entered the day with a two-stroke lead over Ryan Seamons and Brad Thorne and was three ahead of Jones.
However, Jones was one of many that went below par on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Highland carded the best round of the day with a 4-under-par 67.
“I played pretty good today,” Jones said. “I was bogey free through 16, missed a par putt on 17 and then had a disappointing par on 18. But I played good.”
The junior-to-be at Lone Peak High School had to wait around for a half hour to see if his score would hold up. The missed opportunity on 18 had him wondering if his score would be good enough to beat Watts.
“Hopefully it (score) can stick,” Jones said as he waited. “... I will just wait around and see what he (Watts) shoots. He has three shots on me from yesterday.”
Watts posted a 1-under 70 to tie Jones. The 19-year-old, who now resides in Farmington, is originally from Smithfield as both of his parents are from the valley.
“I was a little frustrated with how I played,” Watts said. “I didn’t putt as well as I wanted to. I had a couple of key shots that I didn’t put where I wanted to. ... But it was a fun tournament and I enjoyed it.”
Local golfer Dylan Hardy took the early lead Saturday. He followed up his 3-under-par 69 on Friday with a 2-under-par 69 at Logan River. His two-day total of 138 held up for about 10 minutes.
“Ryan (Seamons) beat me by one yesterday and is playing pretty well today,” Hardy said. “I play with Ryan a lot. He is a great player. He will probably beat my by one like he usually does.”
Seamons did just that, slipping ahead of Hardy as he also shot a 69 on Saturday, but had fired a 68 on Friday. The 19-year-old from Smithfield took the lead at 137.
“I told him (Hardy) that I was going to hit into him all day,” Seamons said. “We have fun playing. ... I felt pretty good about my round today. I gave myself a lot of opportunities, but not a lot of drops. That’s golf.”
The current Utah Valley University golfer was well aware of Watts and Jones. They were more than an hour behind him in playing, so left to relax at home.
“I’m good friends with Braxton, and it’s good to see him play good,” Seamons said. “It’s a good rivalry.”
So the top four golfers were within two strokes of each other at the 2021 Cache Valley Amateur, and the teenagers all knew each other from junior golf.
“I really like Ryan Seamons,” Watts said. “He is a good golfer.”
Watts was 1-over-par through nine holes, but was able to have a better second nine.
“I brought it back, so I can’t be too mad, but just a little frustrated,” Watts said.
This is the second time for Watts, who will be playing at the University of Utah this upcoming season, to compete in the Cache Valley Amateur. He did not fair well the first time.
“It’s challenging to play these two courses, but it is fun,” Watts said. “I had seven birdies yesterday and felt like I was hitting it well. Today I had a lot of pars and didn’t get anything really going except for an eagle putt that lipped out on 14.”
Jones has been coming to Cache Valley to play since his was 13 and caddied before that for his father and brother. His best finish in the Cache Valley Amateur was “top 15, maybe top 10.”
“I love these golf courses up here, they are sweet,” Jones said. “... I’ve kind of gotten better the last few years.”
Jones has been a member of Lone Peaks golf team the past two years and finished in the top 10 individually at state while the Knights have captured the 6A state title both years. He felt at home at Logan River.
“My game kind of sets up a little bit better for tight, short courses,” Jones said. “It doesn’t give me a huge advantage. You just have to keep it in play and hit the fairway here, you can score well. I did get a couple of lucky breaks.”
Seamons got off to a better start Saturday than Friday with a birdie on his second hole. After a bogey on 13, he picked up birdies on 16 and 17.
“I’m pretty happy with shooting 60’s twice,” Seamons said.
Hardy was the “old man” of the top finishers. The 30-year-old valley native who now lives in Logan has never won the tournament. His best two-round total was 140, so he bettered that this year, but was in a familiar spot as he has been in fourth before for his top finish.
“So, I was a little better this year,” Hardy said. “I was hitting a lot of greens today, 16 of 18. I bogeyed my second-to-last hole, so that was tough. I played pretty good, just wasn’t hitting real close to the hole.”
He made a long birdie putt on No. 5 to get to 3-under with four holes to play. He started his round on the back nine. But a bad tee shot on the par-3 eighth hole cost him a stroke. Hardy was happy with his play over the two days.
“The best thing about this tournament is playing two completely different courses,” Hardy said. “I’ll take those scores any day.”
Rounding out the top 10 in the Champ Flight were Jax McMurdie (140), Brenden Dennis (142), Zach Skinner (144), Denny Job (144), Darrin Railsback (146), Brad Thorne (147), Nick Summers (147), Hayden Banz (147) and Steven Powell (147).
The A Flight also had a tie at the top. However, it was a trio. Statton McMurdie, Andrew Echard and Steve Russell all finished at 2-over-par 145. Taylor Hansen, who finished in fourth at 147, had the best score at Logan River with a 2-under-par 69.
In the B Flight, another trio was atop the leaderboard. Afu Latu, Michael Gibbs and Brady Rowser each carded a two-day total of 157. Latu had the best round Saturday with a 2-over-par 73.
Joel Ramsdell won the C Flight by five strokes with a two-day total of 159. He tied second-place finisher Dan Putnam (164) for the best round Saturday as they each had 75s.