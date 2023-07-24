Rodeo

Brant Reynolds competes in the steer wrestling event at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo in 2021. The rodeo begins Thursday night in Preston and runs for three nights.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As the month of July winds down that means it’s time to head north in Cache Valley for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.

And you better have your tickets secured because each of the three nights are sold out. That’s even after 1,500 more seats were added during the arena remodel. Rodeo fans love this yearly event. The arena now holds nearly 7,000.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.