As the month of July winds down that means it’s time to head north in Cache Valley for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.
And you better have your tickets secured because each of the three nights are sold out. That’s even after 1,500 more seats were added during the arena remodel. Rodeo fans love this yearly event. The arena now holds nearly 7,000.
“The new arena was a $2 million project, all with donated money,” said Kris Beckstead, who is the chairwoman of the committee that puts the annual rodeo on. “We don’t rely on any tax dollars like a lot of counties do. We raised that money. It’s beautiful. There is a lot more room.”
This will be the 89th edition of the rodeo. It would have been the 90th, but COVID took away one year.
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo has continued to work to improve and bring in some of the top cowboys and cowgirls every year. This year should be no different as Beckstead explained that purses have been raised for the competitors. All of the events are full each night.
Rodeo actions begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. with pre-rodeo activities starting at 8 o’clock. Rodeos on Friday and Saturday night will follow.
If you don’t have a ticket and want to see some top action, the slack will be held Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and is free. Slack is where many of the timed events competitors compete that don’t fit into the rodeo performances as so many enter. Events like barrel racing, breakaway roping, calf roping, team roping and steer wrestling will take place Wednesday evening.
While the arena remodel has been completed with the help of many donations, there are also some other updates. Lundahl’s stepped in and helped give the video replay board a more stable frame and support.
“The video board is not new,” Beckstead. “The poles it was up on, it was starting to sway a little bit in the wind. Our screen guy was a little nervous and we were a little nervous. Lundahl’s in Franklin stepped in and donated the whole thing. It’s taller than the other one. We have a cement foundation and it (board) is bolted on. It’s a work of beauty.”
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo is also going to be inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame later this year in October.
“We are very excited about that,” Beckstead said.
Each night has a theme, beginning with Wear Purple and Man Up Against Domestic Abuse on Thursday. Friday night is Patriot Night. Saturday is Cowboy Up night.
“We have had the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night for the last 15 years on Thursday, but now it is wear purple,” Beckstead said. “It’s the Man Up campaign. Everyone will be in purple, and we are raffling off a big Silversmith Man Up buckle on Thursday.”
There will be a parade nightly in downtown Preston, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The specialty act will be Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles, who are a trick roper and trick rider. JJ Harrison will be back as the barrel man to entertain rodeo fans and will be in conversation with rodeo announcer Andy Seiler.
Bar T Rodeo has been the stock contractor for the rodeo for years and has recently joined forces with Legacy Pro Rodeo, who bought Bar T.
“They have a really good reputation,” Beckstead said. “They have a pen of bulls that will knock your socks off. They have added a lot of horses to Bar T’s stock. The cowboys seem really happy with the stock.”
With extra fans now at the nightly rodeos, more food vendors have been added. There will be a food court of sorts this year.
“We think we have the best rodeo in the world,” Beckstead said. “... We have a great committee that do a lot of work. It is no small job when you have more than 20,000 people coming to town.”
