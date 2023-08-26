Support Local Journalism

PROVIDENCE — Riley Cook defied the odds last December when threw down a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 18 seconds, at the California International Marathon, which allowed him to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

Very few athletes over the age of 40 are able to eclipse the 2:18:00 qualifying barrier for the trials, so it was a gratifying accomplishment for the long-time South Weber resident. The latest installment of the Olympic Trials in the marathon will be contested next Feb. 3 in Orlando, Florida.


