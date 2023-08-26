PROVIDENCE — Riley Cook defied the odds last December when threw down a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 18 seconds, at the California International Marathon, which allowed him to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Very few athletes over the age of 40 are able to eclipse the 2:18:00 qualifying barrier for the trials, so it was a gratifying accomplishment for the long-time South Weber resident. The latest installment of the Olympic Trials in the marathon will be contested next Feb. 3 in Orlando, Florida.
"That had been a 10-year goal, honestly," Cook said. "I tried several times and just couldn't quite put it all together because, I mean, you've got to go to sea level to try to make it happen, so it's expensive. So with the limited opportunities that I'd taken, I just hadn't been able to put it together. Once I turned 40 I was kind of wondering if my chances had gone by, but then I just figured I'd give it one more chance, kind of really got after my training, was really strict in my training, was as strict as I could be. I used to go run trails for fun, but now every run has a purpose, so I was just really focused and, yeah, made it happen, so it was really gratifying."
By achieving one of his primary goals, Cook has been able to focus more on the local racing circuit in 2023, and he returned to one of his favorite landing spots Saturday. It was a memorable return to the Top of Utah Marathon for Cook, who reigned supreme for the fifth time in the last 10 years. The 42-year-old covered the 13.1-mile course, which concluded at Zollinger Park, in 1:08:10.
"It's kind of like a reunion — guys that you've been running against for years," Cook said. "It's been a few years since I've seen some of these guys. I haven't run this in five years. I was hurt in 2019 and then COVID hit, then the last two years I was just so focused on trying for the trials that I didn't really do any Utah races. I just kind of trained and went to sea level (to race), so it was good to be back and see a lot of these guys, for sure."
Like Cook, Janel Zick knows a thing or two about the TOU Half Marathon course, which begins at the Hyrum Hydro Park up Blacksmith Fork Canyon. After all, the 31-year-old has showcased her talents at this annual race five times now. Unlike Cook, Zick had never earned the right to break the tape at the finish line — that is until a pleasant but humid Saturday morning.
Zick has been a fixture in the top 10 in the women's division at the TOU Half, but she broke through this time around. The West Valley City resident clocked in at 1:22:55, which was the 18th-fastest time overall.
"I didn't really show up to race this race, I just showed up to push hard," she said. "My legs are tired, I've been racing a lot these last couple of weeks, so I wasn't sure how I would do. I just wanted to run hard and whatever that puts me, that puts me. So, I ran hard and that's kind of all I wanted."
It was another successful return to Cache Valley for Zick, who is the two-time reigning women's champion in the Top of Utah Marathon. Zick had placed as high as third in the TOU Half and was sixth a year ago.
Unlike Cook, it wasn't a foregone conclusion that Zick was going to prevail until late in the race. She was pushed by long-time Providence native Maika Carlsen who, like Cook, continues to excel in her 40s. The 43-year old completed the race in 1:23:19, which was only 24 seconds slower than Zick. Carlsen was the women's champion at the 2019 Logan Marathon and was a runner-up on the original TOU full marathon course about 10 years ago.
"I actually expected her to pass me at like mile eight, but she wasn't quite there," Zick said of Carlsen said. "I just kept going and that's how it ended up. She wasn't that far behind me. She was only like 10 seconds, 20 seconds."
Zick and Carlsen have recorded pretty similar times at past marathons and half marathons, so Zick knew it was going to be a competition race Saturday.
"I knew she was at the starting line, so I knew she could definitely be close, and I knew Natasha (Starn would be close)," said Zick, who averaged 6:17 per mile. "Her and I are really the ones that are competing on the circuit, so I knew she was here. Jessica Stanford also has been known to throw it down, so there was competition, just not as much, I guess, as in past years. ... It's always nice to see a friendly face and know there's something there that's going to push you."
Starn ended up finishing third on the women's side with a time of 1:25:32 and she was followed by 18-year-old Marissa Hancock (1:32:31) and Sara Edwards (1:35:16) in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Addison Concidine (1:35:38), 17-year-old Lauren Smith (1:37:14), Stephanie Hall (1:37:45), Mandi McBride (1:39:16) and 18-year-old Abby Smith (1:39:41). The 48-year-old Hall was the master's women's champion.
As for Cook, he wasn't really tested as he beat the runner-up by more than two minutes. The former Weber State distance runner raced at a 5:12-per mile clip.
"I didn't really know how well it would go," said Cook, who like Zick, made it a point to thank the race directors. "I got sick two-and-a-half weeks ago, three weeks ago maybe, so I missed two weeks of workouts and my energy was really low. ... I was hoping my energy levels were back to full because I've been feeling good for about a week, but I'm just not quite there, I guess. Either that or the lack of workouts the last couple of weeks, I just didn't quite have the pace. I was hoping to go about two minutes faster, but that's all right. It is what it is."
The next four placers were only separated by 76 seconds as Porter Reddish was the silver medalist (1:10:26), followed by veteran Bryant Jensen (1:11:05), Braden Perry (1:11:20) and Benjamin Pachev (1:11:42). Jensen was been a runner-up at this race at least two times, while Pachev was third a year ago.
Joining the aforementioned athletes in the top 10 on the men's side were former Bear River harrier Colby Hamson (1:14:56), recent Mountain Crest graduate Hyrum Staffanson (1:15:18), former Utah State runner Kody Gould (1:17:21), master's men's champ Emilio Perez (1:17:36) and Jon Hansen (1:18:20). Hamson, Staffanson and Hansen were all in the top 10 a year ago as well.
Three were 541 competitors who completed the course at the latest installment of this event. The oldest was 81-year-old Rex Carter (2:29:29) and the youngest was 11-year-old Tiernan Hymas (3:11:27).
