In 10 days the Tour of Utah will be paying Cache Valley a visit for the third time.
With the Tour de France wrapping of at the end of last month, the cycling community is gearing up for the 15th edition of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah. It begins Aug. 12 at Snowbird Resort with the prologue. The first stage is the following day and hosted by North Logan City. The Tour runs through Aug. 18 and will cover 477 miles, finishing in Park City.
Earlier this week the field of cyclists was released. It includes three past champions and riders from 24 countries. There are 117 professional cyclists on 17 teams.
“The Tour of Utah is a world-class sporting event as evident by the impressive field of riders from 24 countries,” said John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah, in a press release. “The resume of the peloton includes former Tour of Utah overall champions and stage winners, road racing national champions and riders who have competed internationally in the Grand Tours of professional cycling. Fresh off the finish of the Tour de France, we are poised to host an exciting, highly-competitive cycling event in scenic Utah.”
Among the field this year are 22 cyclists who have claimed national champion titles in road racing disciplines. There are 17 athletes who have competed in one or more of the three-week Grand Tours of professional cycling — Tour de France, Giro d’Italia or Vuelta a España.
Among the eight Tour of Utah riders who raced at this year’s Giro, 24-year-old Italian Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo captured a Stage 16 victory and claimed the King of the Mountain (KOM) title. He also held the yellow jersey at the Tour de France for two days this year.
Included in the field are 10 riders who have accounted for 18 stage wins and nine classification titles at the Tour of Utah since 2011 — the year the event was sanctioned internationally by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). Among the Tour of Utah alumni are three General Classification (G.C.) champions in Joe Dombrowski (USA) of EF Education First in 2015; Lachlan Morton (Australia) of EF Education First in 2016; Rob Britton (Canada) of Rally UHC Cycling in 2017.
The field of riders also includes two Utah natives. Taylor “TJ” Eisenhart of Arapahoe l Hincapie powered by BMC returns for a fourth time. His best finish in the Tour of Utah was seventh overall in 2016. The Lehi native finished 20th in the general classification last year. He may be hampered a bit as he crashed out of the Tour de France with a broken hand last month.
Eisenhart’s teammate, Tanner Putt from Park City, will race the Tour of Utah for a fifth time. He last raced in his home state in 2016 with UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling and had a Top 10 finish on Stage 1.
The 17 teams with riders this year include: 303 Project (USA), Arapahoe l Hincapie powered by BMC (USA), Aevolo (USA), Canel’s-Specialized (Mexico), Dauner l AKKON (Germany), DC Bank Pro Cycling Team (Canada), EF Education First (USA), Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling (USA), Hagens Berman Axeon (USA), Israel Cycling Academy (Israel), Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM (Italy), NIPPO-Vini Fantini-Faizanè (Italy), Rally UHC Cycling (USA), Trek-Segafredo (USA), Team BridgeLane (Australia), Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling presented by Maxxis (USA) and Worthy Pro Cycling (Canada).