A pair of men’s world class distance runners with Cache Valley ties fared well at the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which concluded Sunday in Eugene, Oregon.
Former Sky View High and BYU standout Conner Mantz finished fourth in the 5,000 meters, while former Utah State star Dillon Maggard was 10th on the final day of the meet. Both athletes also competed in the 10,000 on May 27, with Maggard placing fourth and Mantz seventh.
The top three placers in each individual event at this meet automatically qualified for the World Championships, provided they recorded a qualifying standard time or distance sometime during this qualifying cycle. An athlete can also advance based off world ranking.
Indeed, Mantz and Maggard came really close to representing Team USA at the World Championships, which will take place July 15-24 — also at Eugene’s Hayward Field.
Mantz, who is sponsored by Nike, finished strong in Sunday’s race as he went from seventh place to fourth over the final 1,000 meters. The Smithfield native covered the 5,000 meters in 13 minutes, 11.81 seconds, which was a new personal record and also faster than World Championships automatic qualifying standard of 13:13.50.
There were 21 guys who toed the starting line in the 5,000 and 18 who finished. Maggard, who was in 14th place at the midway point of the race, ended up clocking in at 13:24.79 — less than two seconds slower than his PR of 13:22.94 at a meet in Portland, Oregon, on June 11. The native of Kirkland, Washington, posted a time of 13:13.25 in the 5,000 this past indoor season.
Grant Fisher earned the right to represent Team USA in the 5,000 and 10,000 at the upcoming World Championships. The former Stanford stalwart reigned supreme in the 5,000 (13:03.84) and was the runner-up in May’s 10,000 (28:28.81).
Competitors went all out in the 5,000 at nationals, while the 10,000 was more of a tactical race. The bronze medalist in the 5,000 was Abdihamid Nur, who clocked in at 13:08.63, which was a little more than three seconds before Mantz. Mantz, a two-time NCAA cross country champion who captured a USATF national title in the half marathon last December (1:00.55), was one of just three athletes who PRed in that race.
Meanwhile, Maggard was only 1.18 seconds away from finishing in the No. 3 spot in the 10,000. The top eight placers in that race — there were 20 total — were only separated by five seconds.
Joe Klecker held off Fisher by one-10th of a second for the title, while Sean McGorty was third. McGorty crossed the line in 28:29.57, followed by Maggard in 28:30.75. Mantz completed the race in 28:31.68.
The automatic qualifying standard for worlds in the 10,000 is a 27:28. Mantz was able to surpass that standard with his 27:25.23, recorded at a meet in California on March 6. Maggard’s PR in the 10,000 is a 27:37.26, which was the winning time at the Payton Jordan Invitational, contested on April 29.
Maggard and Mantz have squared off in a few big meets this year. Back on Feb. 26, Maggard finished third in the 3,000 at the USA Indoor Championships, immediately followed by Mantz. The 26-year-old Maggard finished the race in 7:49.05, while the 25-year-old Mantz clocked in at 7:49.43.
The top two athletes in each event at that meet qualified for the 2022 World Athletics Outdoor Championships, but both competitors who finished before Maggard declined their spot on the team. As a result, Maggard, a nine-time All-American during his time at USU, was able to showcase his talents in Belgrade, Serbia.
Maggard ended up advancing to the finals in the 3,000 at the world championships, where he finished ninth and posted a PR time of 7:46.18, to boot. The current USU cross country and track & field volunteer coach was one of two former Aggies who competed at the world indoor championships, along with Chari Hawkins.
Like Maggard and Mantz, Hawkins has looked sharp during the current outdoor season. For starters, the native of Rexburg, Idaho, PRed in the heptathlon at a meet in Spain earlier this month by racking up 6,243 points. The automatic qualifying standard for worlds in the heptathlon is 6,420 points.
Hawkins came pretty close to making her second world championship appearance in her signature event as she finished fourth at nationals which, in the multi events, took place from May 6-7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Current University of Florida star Anna Hall was triumphant in the heptathlon as she amassed 6,458 points, which is a new facility record.
Michelle Atherley was the bronze medalist with 6,154 points, followed by Hawkins with 6,031. Hawkins, a five-time All-American at USU, got off to an outstanding start in the seven-event competition as she placed either first or second in the first three. The 31-year-old was first in the shot put (45 feet, 7.75 inches) and second in the 100 hurdles (13.12) and high jump (5-10.5). That was a new PR for Hawkins in the 100 hurdles.
Twelve athletes competed in the two-day heptathlon, although two of them dropped out at various points of the competition.
Hawkins, who like Maggard competed unattached at nationals, represented Team USA at the world championships in 2019, courtesy of her third-place performance at nationals. She did not eclipse the qualifying standard during that cycle, but had a high enough world ranking to punch her ticket to Doha, Qatar. Hawkins placed 12th in that meet.