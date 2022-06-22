A pair of class of 2022 local high school graduates fared well at recent renowned track & field meets.
Green Canyon product Jackson Monz was the silver medalist in his division of the 800 meters at the Nike Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which concluded Sunday in Eugene, Oregon. Meanwhile, Logan product Milly Garren reigned supreme in the hammer and was the bronze medalist in the discus and shot put at the Great Southwest Track & Field Classic, which took place from June 2-4 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Monz was one of 37 athletes that competed in the boys “emerging elite” category in the 800. The North Logan resident threw down a blistering 55.02-second first lap on his way to recording a personal record time of 1:54.52. Monz was the second-fastest Utahn in the 800 in Eugene as soon-to-be Corner Canyon senior Carter Cutting finished fifth in the “GARMIN” division and clocked in at 1:51.54.
Monz also teamed up with former Green Canyon teammates Tate Walker, Joseph Brough and Peyton Wood — who persevered through patellar tendinitis and another ailment at the meet — to place fourth in the 4x400 relay in the “emerging elite” division. The foursome teamed up for a time of 3:28.48.
Brough, Walker, Monz and lacrosse player/sprinter Spencer Gerber propelled the Wolves to the No. 2 spot on the podium in the 4x400 at the 4A State Championships last month. That performance capped off a memorable meet for Monz, who captured the state title in the 800. The all-Region 11 performer in cross country was also a state champion as part of Green Canyon’s 4x400 relay team as a junior.
Monz, who is Green Canyon’s record-holder in the 800 (1:55.86), will now turn his focus to the upcoming college cross country season as he has signed with Bates College, a Division III program based in Lewiston, Maine. Monz will showcase his talents in cross country, indoor and outdoor track for the Bobcats.
Likewise, Garren will also compete at the next level as she has signed with Utah State University. The Logan resident put another well-rounded performance together during her time in the Land of Enchantment.
Garren, one of the most decorated high school throwers to ever come out of Cache Valley, dominated in the hammer as her winning toss of 140 feet, 7 inches, traveled 30 feet farther than the top mark of the silver medalist. Only three girls signed up for the hammer, which is rarely contested at the high school level.
Additionally, Garren recorded third-place marks of 133-4 and 42-0.75 in the discus and shot put, respectively. There were 17 competitors in the discus and 16 in the shot put. Maggie Bookout, a soon-to-be high school senior in Oklahoma, won both of those events.
It was a bittersweet meet for the Garren family as their truck was stolen in New Mexico. As a result, the family lost a lot of personal items, including all of Milly’s throwing implements.
In her final season with the Grizzlies, Garren was able to successfully defend her 4A state titles in the discus and shot put. She was also the silver medalist in the javelin — an event she holds the school record in. The first-team all-state soccer player was also a two-time champion in the shot put and discus at the BYU Invitational, which is the most prestigious high school meet in the Beehive State.
Garren established outdoor personal records of 42-9 in the shot put, 143-10.75 in the discus and 123-1 in the javelin during her time with the Grizzlies.