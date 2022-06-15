It was the response Trace Hansen was hoping for from his baseball team after it lost its first two games of the Snow Devil Classic.
Mountain Crest's American Legion program bounced back with a pair of wins on Day 2 of last weekend's tournament, and then kept its momentum rolling by sweeping Ridgeline in a two-game series a few days later. The Trappers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Wolverines on Monday in Hyrum, and then dispatched of Ridgeline by a 10-4 scoreline Tuesday in Millville.
The Trappers (6-2) have plated at least 10 runs three times during their four-game winning streak.
All three runs were manufactured during the third inning in the series opener between Blacksmith Fork and Ridgeline. The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Cayden Clark sprinted home on a Trey Purser double, but the Trappers answered back with a pair of runs during the home half of the frame — both on a sacrifice fly by JC Jones, scoring Kaden Deeter and Trey Burbank.
Deeter finished with two of Blacksmith Fork's two hits, while Purser went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Wolverines, who racked up 10 base knocks. Eli Hammond and Bode Hansen each singled twice for the visitors.
Rilee Maddock went the distance on the mound for the Trappers, and he only gave up one run despite scattering the 10 aforementioned hits. No. 13 struck out four and plunked one. Ridgeline had runners on the corners with one out in the top of the seventh, but Maddock was able to get out of the jam unscathed.
Ripken Jensen pitched all six innings for Ridgeline and held Blacksmith Fork to five singles. He struck and one and walked four.
It was looking like another pitcher's duel a day later at Millville as both teams were scoreless through four innings. However, the Trappers put four runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, plus multiple runs in each of the final two frames.
Blacksmith Fork racked up 15 hits, including three from Porter Budge, who doubled twice, walked once and scored a run. Deeter doubled, singled and scored a pair of runs for the Trappers, who got a pair of base knocks and RBIs from Jones, two runs, two hits and a run from Maddock, two hits from Luke Palmer, one run, one hit and two RBIs from Brok Buttars, and a run, hit, RBI and walk from Jaky Bitton.
Andrew Nielsen limited Ridgeline to just two hits in his first five innings on the bump. Nielsen went six and two-thirds innings and gave up five singles and two earned runs. No. 5 fanned seven and issued five free passes.
Purser contributed with two runs, two singles, a RBI and a walk for the Wolverines, while Jensen walked twice, was plunked once and drove in a run.
To their credit, the Wolverines (3-5) put both setbacks to the Trappers behind them in a hurry. Ridgeline returned to action Wednesday afternoon and rolled to a 10-0 victory over the Idaho Falls Mayhem. It's a very busy week for the Wolverines, who are competing in Pocatello's Wood Bat Tournament, which will conclude Saturday.
Jaxen Hollingsworth put the clamps on the Mayhem as he threw a five-inning no-hitter. Hollingsworth sat down eight Idaho Falls' batters, walked three and plunked one. Additionally, Hollingsworth walked twice and scored a pair of runs to aide his own cause.
The Wolverines scored in all five innings and exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third. Ridgeline finished with nine hits, walked five times and also took advantage of five errors by the Mayhem.
Ian Dahle went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and a RBI for the Wolverines, who got two runs, one hit, two RBIs and one walk from Hayden Hansen, two runs, one hit and two RBIs from Jensen, two hits and a RBI from Tyson Smith, and a run, hit, RBI and walk from Easton Dahlke. In addition to Dahle, Jensen and Smith also doubled.
Ridgeline, which will square off against Blackfoot and Burley on Thursday, invoked the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Jensen.
Sky View was also in action Wednesday and put together a complete performance on its way to a 11-1 triumph over visiting Box Elder in five innings. The Snow Devils plated three or four runs in each of the first three frames to take control.