The Trappers didn’t need any late-game heroics for a second straight day.
Blacksmith Fork jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 12-4 drubbing of Tooele on Day 2 of the American Legion state tournament on Saturday at Salt Lake Community College.
The Trappers lost a 7-0 lead during Friday’s opening round game against Alta, but Cooper Murphy came through with a two-strike, two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh to lift Mountain Crest’s American Legion program to a 8-7 victory.
Blacksmith Fork will now square off against Lone Peak, a 17-7 victor over Skyline, Monday at 7 p.m. at Gates Field in Kearns. The Trapper and Misfits are two of just four teams left in the winner’s bracket.
The Trappers scored in each of the first four frames against Tooele, but did most of their damage in the top of the second. Blacksmith Fork exploded for six runs on three hits, one walk, one hit batsman and four Tooele errors in the second.
Blacksmith Fork’s lead ballooned to 12-1 in the sixth inning when Ian McArthur smacked a two-run double. McArthur finished with three RBIs in the contest.
The Trappers racked up 12 hits, including three by Braydon Schiess and Lance Welch. Murphy chipped in with a pair of base knocks and RBIs, while Schiess and Welch combined to score five runs. Caden Jones crossed home plate twice for Blacksmith Fork, which increased its winning streak to 15. The Trappers (25-2), who didn’t commit an error Saturday, haven’t lost since mid-June.
Welch also shined on the mound as he held the Bears scoreless during his four innings. The Mountain Crest junior-to-be allowed two hits, struck out four and walked none.
HAWKS 11, TITANS 5
Sky View’s American Legion season came to an end at the double elimination tournament. Alta scored five times in the first inning and put a four-spot on the scoreboard in the third to take a commanding 9-0 lead over North Cache.
To their credit, the Titans didn’t fold after getting blanked during the first three frames. Instead, North Cache Valley plated at least one run in the final four innings.
Joey Cortez had three of the Titans’ 10 hits. Chayse Oxborrow and Stetsen Karren added two hits apiece for North Cache, and Oxborrow also scored twice.
Alta amassed 16 hits, including five of the extra-base variety.
North Cache only committed one error.