PROVIDENCE — Spenser Triplett called game.
Between the spectacle of a championship series and an elongated comeback, Monday’s matchup between the Providence Wolverines and Smithfield Blue Sox didn’t lack for excitement. But Triplett’s walk-off grand slam home run in the seventh inning topped it all, securing an 8-4 win for the Wolverines in Game 1 of the Northern Utah League championship series.
Providence had to work just for the opportunity to win in walk-off fashion. The Wolverines worked their way back from a 3-0 deficit originating in the top of the first inning. Wyatt Barrus hit the third pitch of the game over the center field fence for a solo home. The Blue Sox added another two thanks to getting their next three batters on base and getting the requisite hits to get them across the plate safely.
After that, the game descended into a pitcher’s dual. Ben Weese, Providence’s starter, recovered quickly from his rough start and struck out five batters before leaving the game in the fourth as a precaution for a minor injury. Wolverines manager Jesse Jensen said Weese “got a lot stronger after the first inning,” also noting how he “got really strong” as the game progressed further.
Jake Dygert took Weese’s place and filled in superbly by striking out five of his own and allowing just one hit in the final three innings, and zero runs.
Smithfield pitcher Cody Godfrey pitched a complete game and up until the seventh inning, he threw a stellar game. Excluding the final frame, Godfrey struck out 11 batters and allowed a mere two runs on five relatively scattered hits.
“It was a really clean, well-played game by both teams,” Jensen said. “I was happy how everybody played on our team and everybody (on Smithfield) played hard.”
That seventh inning, however, Providence lit up the Blue Sox pitcher for six hits in a spurt that was four or five innings in the making.
“I felt like we were hitting the ball well and it just was building and building,” Jensen said. “Cody was in the 120s on his pitch count and I just felt like if we could get a couple together, it would break loose — the flood gate would open, and that’s what happened.”
The Wolverines opened up the final frame with four consecutive singles. The third of those, a hard slice by Jed Jensen that went over the shortstop’s head, drove in Jack Burr and Braxton Jensen, knotting the score at 4-4. Providence spent two of its outs shortly after, but managed to load the bases in the meantime. Then Triplett came to the plate for his fateful at-bat.
“Got a fastball, got a good fastball to hit and put a barrel on it,” the Utah Valley University pitcher said of the moment where hit the ball off the left field scoreboard.
Being a pitcher, Triplett normally doesn’t find himself the one making the big hits. He said it was “pretty fun” to be in that situation, adding that “any time I get a hit is a pretty good time.”
With Monday’s contest merely being Game 1 in the three-game series, the job is far from complete for either team. Jensen pointed to the little things as keys to win the one more game necessary to be NUL champions.
“We’ve got to continue to hit the ball, continue to play good defense,” coach Jensen said. “In the Hyrum series, we made a couple of crucial errors that cost us some runs. We need to play mistake-free defense for our pitchers.”
Both of the first-round series of the NUL went three games. However, both series were won by the team that won Game 1.
WOLVERINES 10, HORNETS 6
Providence pulled away from visiting Hyrum in the bottom of the fifth last Saturday in the third and decisive game of their series. The Wolverines plated five runs in the fifth to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 10-6 advantage.
Jed Jensen gave Providence the lead for good with a two-run homer over the fence in center. Jensen also belted a two-run dinger to right in the second inning and doubled in the game, to boot.
Spenser Triplett smacked a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the third for the Wolverines, who got two hits apiece from Triplett, Jack Burr and Braxton Jensen.
Providence pitcher Shawn Triplett bounced back nicely after giving up a three-run bomb to Ptolian Takis in the top of the first. Triplett only allowed three hits the rest of the way and struck out 11 in seven complete innings. The former Ridgeline standout gave up four earned runs on four hits and walked four.
BLUE SOX 4, GRAYS 0
Zach Hansen was the star as Smithfield beat Gate City at home last Saturday in the decisive third game of their series.
Hansen pitched a complete-game shutout as he scattered five singles, fanned seven and plunked two. The soon-to-be Dixie State pitcher also shined at the plate as he doubled twice, scored once and walked once.
The Blue Sox plated all of their runs in the bottom of the sixth, the final two on a clutch double by Tyler Walters. Like Hansen, Walters finished with a pair of hits.
Mason Foltz only allowed five hits in six innings, but Smithfield limited the Gate City ace to four strikeouts.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report