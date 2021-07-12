It was a historic weekend for a pair of local girls soccer teams.
Two club teams comprised of players from Cache Valley — the Avalanche 04 Black CV and Avalanche 03 Black CV — both won the National Presidents Cup tournament, which was contested from July 7-11 in Iowa.
The 03 squad rolled to a big 6-0 victory over a squad from West Virginia in the finals, while the 04 side went undefeated and was triumphant over an opponent from Ohio in the championship match.
Both local soccer teams had to win Utah Presidents Cups titles and place first at the Midwest Regional Tournament to advance to nationals. They are believed to be the first all-Cache Valley sides to qualify for nationals.
A more in-depth story on both teams will appear in a future edition of the Herald Journal.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
There were four Monday American Legion games involving local teams. The Cache Valley Crew, a squad comprised primarily of recent Mountain Crest graduates, dominated Box Elder in a doubleheader, while Green Canyon traveled to Millville and edged Ridgeline by a 4-3 scoreline, and Bear River held off visiting North Cache (Sky View), 13-10.
Cache Valley racked up 14 hits in its series opener against Box Elder. The Crew exploded for six runs in the top of the second and four more in the third and fourth frames en route to a 12-3 victory.
Lance Welch led the charge at the plate as he contributed with a trio of runs, hits and RBIs. The left-hander belted a two-run double and a RBI double.
Hudson Phelps and Ethan Tingey also doubled for the Crew, who got three runs, one hit and one walk from Braydon Schiess, two runs, two hits, three RBIs and one walk from Caden Jones, two RBIs from Preston Jones, and two hits apiece from Taydem Neal, Jaden Jones and Tingey. Caden Jones came through with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.
Three Cache Valley pitchers teamed up to strike out nine and limit the Bees to six base knocks.
Cache Valley with even more dominant in the nightcap, while ended 16-0 after five innings. Schiess and Preston Jones combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Crew. Schiess fanned seven and walked one in three complete innings, and Jones sat down three and walked one.
All nine Cache Valley starters had at least one hit in Game 2 and 13 in total. Neal doubled, while Chace Carter tripled. Neal also contributed with four runs and a single, Phelps finished with three runs, one hit, three RBIs and two walks, Schiess chipped in with a trio of runs and hits, and Jaden Jones and Caden Jones were also rock solid at the plate. Jaden Jones finished with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk, while Caden Jones added two runs, one base knock, one RBI and one walk.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon (6-16-1) beat Ridgeline (14-7-1) by one run for the second time this summer. Ryker Ericson singled to center field, scoring Zack Geersten for the winning run in the visitors’ half of the seventh.
Avery Passey doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored once for Green Canyon, which got one hit from five other players, including a double from Will Wheatley.
Abe Olson shined on the mound for the Huskers as he pitched a complete game, scattered three hits, allowed one earned run, struck out six and issued three free passes.
Marshall Hansen tripled and Davis Fullmer doubled in the bottom of the sixth for the Mavericks, who got a single from Jaxen Hollingsworth. Fullmer also chipped in with a run and RBI for Ridgeline.
Kadeyn Miller pitched five-plus frames for the Mavericks and held the Huskers to three runs on four base knocks.
It was a high-scoring affair in Garland as North Cache plated multiple runs in four innings and Bear River in three. The Bears went off for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to seemingly take control, but the Titans made things interesting.
North Cache racked by 13 hits by eight different athletes. Tyker Neal finished with one run, three hits and three RBIs for the Titans, who got three runs, two hits, one RBI and one walk from Stetsen Karren, a pair of RBIs and walks from Kolbe Hall and one run, three hits, one RBI and one walk from Treyson Camphouse.
Cade Sunderland, Chayse Oxborrow and Byrce Larsen all doubled for the visitors.
Jhett Roche contributed with three hits and five RBIs for the Bears, who got three runs, two hits, three RBIs and two walks from Hunter Smoot.