.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
USU baseball team headed to nationals, in need of sponsors
Utah State is headed back to the NCBA World Series.
This is the first time in program history the Aggies have gone to back-to-back World Series. The storied club program has achieved this feat several times before with national championships in 2012, and 2014, and appearances in 2017 and 2022.
The 2023 NCBA World Series will be held May 26, through June 2, in Alton, Illinois, where the winners of the eight regions across the United States will play in a double-elimination style tournament where they will compete to determine the 2023 NCBA National Champion.
The World Series field this year features some familiar faces from 2022, which includes the defending national champion Florida State, the defending runner-up Cal Poly, Penn State, Utah State and LSU. It also features the 2021 national champion in Virginia Tech, and newcomers University of Wisconsin — Whitewater and Colorado.
The Aggies first-round match-up is scheduled for Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. against the UW — Whitewater Warhawks.
With back-to-back trips to the NCBA World Series, the team faces a huge financial challenge. Despite being $9,000 in the hole to start the 2023 season because of the $35,000 2022 NCBA World Series, the team was able to climb out of the hole with raised player dues and from generous donations from family and friends and for the first time in several years the return of business banner sponsorships.
The team, especially the presidency, have worked tirelessly throughout the season to fundraise and budget to put the team in a position to be able to compete at the highest level. The season went off flawlessly because of this terrific effort.
Unfortunately, the cost of this World Series is estimated to also exceed $30,000. One major donation ($9,000) from the university will be unavailable to the team as there is a policy that this specific donation can’t be used in back-to-back years. As this is the first time USU has qualified for the World Series in back-to-back seasons, this is a new obstacle.
The team has worked with the school to create an AggieFunded page that works similar to GoFundMe, but the Aggies receive all of the money from the fundraising. With this donation method, the team is hoping it will make it more convenient for past and current Aggie family and friends to be able to donate to the team and help cover the expenses to attend the 2023 NCBA World Series. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.
Businesses that would be willing to donate or would like to purchase a banner for next season can email usubaseball@gmail.com to get more information on sponsorship opportunities.
USU will take a 22-1 record into the World Series. The Aggies have several local players on their team, including Wyatt Sorenson (Bear River), Tanner Watson (Green Canyon), Vincent Rohrer (Logan), Kaden Matthews (Sky View), Jack Burr (Ridgeline), Payton Smoot (Box Elder), Tate Overson (Box Elder) and Justin Inglet (Preston).
