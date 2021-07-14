It was a challenging opening day of the Utah State Amateur Championship for former Sky View star golfer Ryan Seamons, but he bounced back in a big way with his back against the wall.
Seamons fired a 4-under-par round of 68 Tuesday at Alpine Country Club to advance to Wednesday's match play. The Smithfield native shot a 7-over 77 Monday at Thanksgiving Point Golf Course and needed a very good round to make the cut.
The field was whittled down from 288 golfers during the two days of stroke play to 64 for the opening round of match play. Seamons recorded a two-day total of 145 (plus-1) to finish in a five-way tie for 29th place in stroke play.
Seamons, the 2019 4A state champion, will be joined in the round of 64 by current Utah State golfer Cooper Wayment. The Mesa, Arizona, native finished with a two-day total of 147 (3-over) to finish in a six-way tie for the No. 45 position. Wayment shot a 74 Monday at ACC and a 73 Tuesday at Thanksgiving Point.
Wayment will square off against Reed Nielson in the round of 64, while Seamons' opponent is Brendan Thomas. Seamons is scheduled to start his round at 10:20 a.m., and Wayment will be in action 20 minutes later. Wednesday's action will take place at Alpine Country Club.
Seamons was one of five athletes to go 4-under par Tuesday at ACC, which was one stroke behind leader Kelton Hirsch. Alpine definitely played easier than Thanksgiving Point as Tuesday's best score at that course was a trio of 70s.
Seamons birdied five times and bogeyed once during his second round. The current Utah Valley University golfer had zero birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey Monday at Thanksgiving Point.
Wayment was pretty steady during both of his rounds and got off to a solid start Tuesday as he was 2-under through nine holes.
Former Utah State Am champion Nick Nelson was the medalist after two rounds of stroke play as he recorded a 6-under 138, which was one stroke better than Jake Godfrey, Spencer Dunaway, Camron Saunders and Elijah Turner.