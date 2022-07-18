The next few days could be action-packed for a few Cache County-based American Legion baseball programs.
The U15 (B), U17 (A) and U19 (AA) state tournaments all start this week and local venues are being utilized for two of them. Ridgeline’s American Legion program, the Wolverines, are currently hosting the four-team U15 Utah Northern League Tournament, while Ridgeline and Mountain Crest (Blacksmith Fork Trappers) will host the eight-team U19 state tourney, starting this Saturday. Meanwhile, the eight-team U17 state tournament is currently taking place at Carbon High School in Price.
The Wolverines and Trappers have teams in all three of these tournaments.
The Wolverines have a pair of teams competing in the U15 Northern League Tournament — the Blue and Green — and they are joined by the Trappers and the Bear River Bears. This tourney will conclude either Tuesday or Wednesday, and the winner will square off against the Southern League Tournament champions in a best-of-three series Friday and Saturday on the road.
The Wolverines Blue are seeded first, followed by the Trappers, the Wolverines Green and Bear River.
It’s been an outstanding summer for the Wolverines’ U17 program as they took a 24-2 record into the state tourney. The Wolverines are seeded first, the Trappers Red are seeded fifth and the Trappers Blue sixth. The U17 tournament started Monday and will conclude Friday.
Other qualifiers in the U17 bracket are No. 2 Vernal, No. 3 Helper, No. 4 Pleasant Grove, No. 7 Alta and No. 8 Stansbury.
The Trappers, Wolverines and Bears all punched their ticket to the U19 tourney, which starts Saturday and will conclude next Wednesday or Thursday. The championship game is slated to be contested in Hyrum, but that would likely change should the Wolverines make it that far.
The Trappers are seeded second, while the Wolverines are seeded sixth and the Bears eighth.
The Trappers will host No. 7 Highland on Saturday at 2 p.m., while No. 4 St. George and No. 5 Stansbury will square off at approximately 5 p.m. at the Yard. The Wolverines will host No. 6 Alta at 2 p.m., followed by Game 2 in Millville, pitting No. 1 Helper and No. 8 Bear River.
The U19 tournament will resume next Monday with elimination games at 2 p.m. at both venues, followed by championship bracket contests at 5 o’clock.