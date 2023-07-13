Facing an early five-run deficit might have been intimidating for a lot of young baseball teams but, to their credit, the Brewers were undaunted.
The top-seeded Richmond Brewers bounced back with the maximum five runs of their own in the home half of the first and then overcame a four-run second-inning deficit en route to a 14-9 victory over the Richmond Rockies in the championship game of the 2023 Minors Upper Tournament on Wednesday evening at the Cub River Sports Complex.
"I was very glad to see them and us in the championship game," Brewers coach Nathan Shields said. "A lot of the boys are friends or cousins on each team, and it was just a lot of fun to play against them. And I knew before the game started that is was going to be a tough game and that it was going to come down to how many hits we could get. ... It was a great game."
Indeed, the Brewers needed to assert themselves offensively to beat the Rockies for the second time this season, and that's exactly what they need. Case in point: The designed hosts scored multiple runs in each of the four innings and racked up 14 hits, including four of the extra-base variety.
"Man, these boys played their hearts out," Shields said. "We focused a lot on hitting in the last week or two and it paid off in the game. We had some great hits in some very, very clutch moments of the game, and I feel like those key hits propelled us to some momentum that carried us to the win."
The top of the order was nearly unstoppable for the Brewers as their first five batters teamed up for 11 base knocks, 11 RBIs, 10 runs and a trio of walks. Bexton McDanel led the offensive charge as the lead-off batter went 3 for 3 with a double and a trio of runs.
"It's very difficult to lose a game when you get that much production out of the top," Shields said. "All of my boys, even the ones a little further down the lineup, had some key hits in this game, and everybody hit well. But the top of the lineup, when you're getting those kind of stats out of the top, it makes it really easy for a pitcher to relax and throw the ball for strikes because he knows that he's got a little bit of a buffer and that our team is going to show up and hit the ball when we're on offense."
McDanel also got the job done on the mound, in addition to sparkling at the plate. He started pitching with two runners on base and no outs in the top of the fifth and, after giving plunking the first batter he faced and giving up an inside-the-park grand slam to Nixson Gibbons, put the clamps on the Rockies. McDanel struck out eight, issued four free passes and kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the final two frames.
"Bexton did a phenomenal job pitching," Shields said. "He threw a lot of strikes and they were having a hard time hitting him, and his consistency of throwing a strike at this age was very, very crucial to our win."
Jagger Layland, Jace Port and Austin Bodily all came through with extra-base hits for the Brewers. Bodily smacked a two-run triple to left field in the home half of the first on his way to contributing with a pair of runs and hits, three RBIs and one walk. Port chipped in with a pair of runs, base knocks and RBIs for the Brewers, who got two runs, two hits, two RBIs and a walk from Tony Demuzio, one run, two hits, four RBIs and one bases on balls from Caden Shields and two RBIs from Carson Lewis.
Porter and Shields hit two-run singles in the second inning for the Brewers, who got a two-run single from Lewis in the third and back-to-back bases-loaded walks in the fourth.
Gibbons had a huge game for the Rockies as he finished with a double, to go along with his aforementioned grand slam, five RBIs and two runs. Gage Wiser belted a run-scoring triple in the top of the first for the Rockies, while Crew Theurer chipped in with two runs, one hit and one walk and Max Hall with two RBIs. Jerry Graham, Avery Karren and Blake Gibbons each reached base on a pair of free passes for the Rockies, who only lost to the Brewers by two runs during the regular season.
"Those boys played well," coach Shields said of the Rockies. "They had some phenomenal hits, they had some great fielding, their pitchers were doing really well. But our boys showed up and had a couple of more hits, fielded the ball a couple of more times and that was the difference in the game."
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Rockies were represented by Cole Sadler, Timber Midzinski, Ty Larsen, Joshua Bennett and Charles Ernstrom. They are coached by Ricky Theurer.
Other athletes who helped lead the Brewers to the title were Urban Hall, Kayson Coulam, Brock Gibbons, Clay Fischer and Ricky Ayala. The Brewers only lost only game this summer and it was by a single run.
