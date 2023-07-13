Richmond Brewers

Players and coaches of the Richmond Brewers pose for a photo after winning the 2023 Minors Upper Tournament on Wednesday. The Brewers only lost one game this summer and it was by one run.

 Photo courtesy of Nathan Shields

Facing an early five-run deficit might have been intimidating for a lot of young baseball teams but, to their credit, the Brewers were undaunted.

The top-seeded Richmond Brewers bounced back with the maximum five runs of their own in the home half of the first and then overcame a four-run second-inning deficit en route to a 14-9 victory over the Richmond Rockies in the championship game of the 2023 Minors Upper Tournament on Wednesday evening at the Cub River Sports Complex.


