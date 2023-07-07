NORTH LOGAN — An undefeated season was within reach for a local youth baseball team, but a motivated opponent had other plans.
The second-seeded Trash Pandas scored four runs with two outs in the top of the first and never looked back on their way to a 8-2 victory over the top-seeded Richmond Brewers in the championship game of the 2023 Majors Upper Tournament on Thursday evening at Elk Ridge Park. The Trash Pandas were able to avenge their only loss of the season, in the process.
"They're a great team," Trash Pandas head coach JJ Gabriel said of the Brewers. "I know the coaches and I've seen some of the boys before, and they're a lot of fun. I think we have some good relationships there and it was great to see us come back and, you don't want to say it, but feel vindicated from your first loss. But, the boys wanted to have fun and they came out and played really well. ... (Our boys) just played fantastic and I couldn't be more proud of the way we ended the season."
Some timely hitting, coupled with clutch pitching and fielding, propelled the Trash Pandas, composed primarily of boys in Hyde Park and North Logan, to the title. The designated visitors took control by scoring in each of the first three innings, including multiple runs in the first and third.
"I've noticed when you coach youth sports a lot of times attitude in the first inning can affect the whole game, so (our team) getting a lead definitely helped them feel more loose and have fun throughout the game," Gabriel said.
The Trash Pandas received a big boost when Jared Hamilton deposited the first pitch he saw over the fence in center to give his team a 2-0 lead. The visitors ended up plating two more two-out runs in the top of the first, which was also highlighted by a RBI single by Ronan Matson.
"Fantastic (hit)," Gabriel said of Hamilton's two-run shot. "Jared, he just put a hurt on that ball over the center field fence. It was great."
The Brewers were able to counter with one run in the home half of the first, but the Trash Pandas responded with one run in the second and three more in the third to take a commanding 8-1 advantage. Two crucial defensive plays loomed large in the first three innings as the Trash Pandas made plays at home plate to prevent runs — the second on a nice throw by Trey Gabriel.
The Trash Pandas cleanly fielded several sharply-struck ground balls, especially in the later innings, to prevent the Brewers from gaining any momentum. Additionally, Trash Panda pitchers Ryder Turley and Trey Gabriel fared well as they limited the Brewers to four hits and four free passes, while striking out seven. Turley pitched the first three frames and Gabriel the final two.
"That's what I say all of the time to these boys is the pitcher throws strikes and the infield will play defense, that's all we've got to do," said coach Gabriel, who was assisted by Ben Hamilton. "So, sometimes we try to overcomplicate things, but with kids they just need to have fun and be aggressive to get that ball. They did great (tonight)."
"We just couldn't hit the ball and when we did, they fielded it," Richmond head coach Nathan Shields said. "... I would have expected about half of those to be fielded clean, and then we would have got through and got on base on the others. So, credit to them. They fielded it well and they got the outs."
A couple of hits that would have gone for extra bases, including one over the fence, landed foul for the Brewers as they were never quite able to get on track offensively. Richmond scored its second run in the third inning when Easton McDanel walked with the bases loaded.
"Other than a couple of at-bats and a couple of hit balls that land foul instead of fair, we're in that and it's a good, competitive game," Shields said.
Easton Hulse smacked a lead-off double in the bottom of the second for the Brewers, who got singles from Carter Shields, Max Allen and McDanel. McDanel, Allen and Kade Port pitched for Richmond and each of them struck out multiple batters, with Allen leading the way with four.
In addition to the aforementioned players, the Brewers were represented in the championship game by Bo Egan, Wilson Hall, Wyatt Smith, Braxton Lewis and Mason Anderson. Austin Bodily and Bexton McDaniel also played for Richmond this season.
"We've worked hard with this team," said coach Shields, who is assisted by Zack Port and Scott McDanel. "We've hit a lot, fielded a lot. We've done really, really well in a lot of our other games. This was not our best game. We just kind of struggled and you can't win a championship if you struggle. ... We did great (this season). I'm proud of the boys. They did awesome."
Turley was a rock star for the Trash Pandas Thursday as not only was he up to the challenge on the mound, but he gobbled up several ground balls from his third base position and went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs. Callen Holten singled, walked and scored two runs for the Trash Pandas, who got two runs, one hit, one RBI and one free pass from Jace Heyrend. Ciaran Betts reached base in all three of his plate appearances for the visitors.
In addition to the aforementioned players, the Trash Pandas were represented in Thursday's title tilt by Stockton Low, Troy Hansen and Greyson Egbert. Drew Kane and Jackson Etherington also competed for the Trash Pandas this summer.
