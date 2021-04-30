Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014 file photo, Belarus' Andrei Krauchanka celebrates after an attempt in the high jump of the men's decathlon during the European Athletics Championships in Zurich, Switzerland. An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus’ most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in his country. Krauchanka said Friday, April 30, 2021 that along with the hunger strike, he is selling his European indoor decathlon gold medal from 2011 to help the families of political prisoners.