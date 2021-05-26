Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial

FILE - Liverpool soccer fans arrive at Anfield Stadium to pay their respects as flower tributes cover the 'Kop' end of the field, in Liverpool, on April 17, 1989, following April 15, when fans surged forward during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, when the crash barriers gave way, killing 96 Liverpool fans and injuring over 200 others. A British judge has brought an end to a trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice in connection with the 1989 Hillsborough soccer disaster that saw 96 Liverpool fans die. Judge William Davis told jurors Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at a court in Salford, northwest England, that there was no case they could properly consider for the defendants. Donald Denton, an 83-year-old retired chief superintendent at West Yorkshire Police, former detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and former solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71, had been charged of amending police statements following the disaster in an attempt to minimize blame on the force.