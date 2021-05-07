China opens Everest's north side to 38 virus-tested climbers

FILE - In this May 16, 2020, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese surveyors hike toward a higher spot from the base camp on Mount Qomolangma at an altitude of 5,200 meters. China has opened the spring Everest claiming season from the northern approach amid strict measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A total of 38 people have been issued permits to climb the world’s highest peak, known as Qomolongma in Tibetan, between March 31 and May 20, state media reported Friday, May 7, 2021.