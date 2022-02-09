A man holds the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen doll which he purchased form a store selling 2022 Winter Olympics memorabilia in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs. Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat, sold out after buyers waited in line overnight in freezing weather.
BEIJING (AP) — In a story published Feb. 8, 2022, about the Beijing Olympics mascot, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the mascot Bing Dwen Dwen is in a winter coat. The panda is clad in a clear shell that resembles a spacesuit.
