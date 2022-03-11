Detroit Red Wings (24-27-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Calgary Flames (35-15-7, first in the Pacific)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Detroit after Lucas Raymond scored two goals in the Red Wings' 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.
The Flames are 17-5-5 at home. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 64 total minutes.
The Red Wings have gone 8-15-3 away from home. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 91 total minutes.
Calgary knocked off Detroit 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 29 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 61 points. Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Dylan Larkin has 57 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 30 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 4.9 goals per game with an .857 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Red Wings: None listed.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
