Germany offers money to families of Olympic attack victims

FILE - A member of the Arab Commando group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at their quarters at the Olympic Village appearing with a hood over his face stands on the balcony of the building where the commandos held members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich, Sept. 5, 1972. The German government indicated Wednesday that it is willing to pay further compensation for the families of the Israeli athletes killed in an attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics following decades-long criticism from relatives over how Germany handled the attack and its aftermath.

 Kurt Strumpf

BERLIN (AP) — The German government indicated Wednesday that it was willing to pay further compensation to the families of 11 Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by a Palestinian group. Family members of the athletes have criticized the proposed amount as “insulting.”

Relatives of the athletes have long criticized how German authorities handled the attack and its aftermath. Demands for further compensation have threatened to overshadow a planned memorial event for the 50th anniversary of the massacre.

