KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of the International Gymnastics Federation has visited Ukraine for talks with senior political figures amid a standoff over Russian athletes' eligibility for Olympic qualifying events.

FIG president Morinari Watanabe met with the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, and sports minister Vadym Guttsait, according to an account of the meeting published on the presidential website late Saturday. The statement said Watanabe was urged not to support Russian participation at the Paris Olympics next year.


