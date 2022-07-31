Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — “It's coming home!”

England won a major international soccer tournament on Sunday for the first time in more than half a century. The fact it was the women’s team, not the men’s, that ended decades of pain made it all the sweeter for many fans.

