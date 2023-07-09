Italy Socccer Obit Luis Suarez

 LUCA BRUNO - staff, AP

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Suárez Miramontes, the so-called "Golden Galician" who is the only Spanish man to win soccer's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, has died, according to former club Inter Milan. He was 88.

Inter did not indicate the cause of Suárez's death when announcing his passing on Sunday.


