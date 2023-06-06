Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, arrives after summiting Annapurna in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains announced she is shortening her goal and do it in half the time than initial target.
Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, right, and her guide Tenjen Sherpa pose for a photograph in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains announced she is shortening her goal and do it in half the time than initial target.
American tourists take a photo with Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, center, as she arrives in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains announced she is shortening her goal and do it in half the time than initial target.
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
Niranjan Shrestha - stringer, AP
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Norwegian who is aiming to be the fastest climber to scale all the world’s 14 highest mountains said Tuesday that she can achieve her goal in half the time she initially planned.
Kristin Harila, on return to Nepal’s capital from the mountains on Tuesday, said she is setting a new target of scaling the peaks in three months, having already climbed eight of them in 40 days.
