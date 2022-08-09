Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BEIJING (AP) — Lindsay Mo couldn’t go to her gym after Beijing shut down indoor sports facilities in May because of a coronavirus outbreak. So she started cycling — and soon fell in love with the sport.

“I realized a racing bicycle was quite different than a regular bike," she said. “It’s very fast and exciting, and I couldn’t stop anymore.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.