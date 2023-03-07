...Threat for snow squalls late this afternoon and evening...
A cold front will move eastward across Utah and southwest Wyoming
this evening. This cold front will aid in the development of
scattered, locally heavy snow showers and snow squalls from late
this afternoon through this evening. These snow showers and
squalls will be capable of causing low visibility, rapid changes
in visibility, gusty winds and difficult driving conditions. These
conditions have the potential of impacting the Wednesday evening
commute. Those with travel plans late this afternoon and evening
should continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
For more information from NOAA/s National Weather Service visit...
http://weather.gov/saltlakecity
For information on potential travel impacts visit...
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx
Barcelona's Ferran Torres fails to score a penalty kick during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prosecutors will accuse Spanish soccer club Barcelona of corruption because of its payments to the vice president of the refereeing committee, the daily newspaper El Pais reported Tuesday.
Prosecutors did not immediately confirm the accusations and said nothing had been filed yet. El Pais said it made the report based on unnamed sources close to the matter.
Barcelona has been under scrutiny since it became public the club made millions of dollars in payments over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the Spanish federation’s refereeing committee. The payments, which have yet to be linked to any illegal or improper activity by the club, were initially investigated as part of a tax probe into the company.
The Spanish league and the Spanish federation have been looking into the matter. Barcelona said it hired an independent firm to carry out its own investigation.
The league had said sporting sanctions against Barcelona were not possible because the statute of limitations on the irregularities have expired. Other Spanish league clubs had expressed their concerns about the payments.
Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.
Getting reports on referees is common practice and clubs can pay other companies or have them prepared internally, as Barcelona now does.
