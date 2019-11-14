Report: Lack of leadership led to Kansas player’s death

In this undated photo provided by Joanne Atkins-Ingram, Atkins-Ingram poses with her son Braeden Bradforth. An independent review of the heatstroke death of Bradforth, a 19-year-old football player who collapsed after the first day of conditioning practice at a Kansas community college, has found “a striking lack of leadership.” Bradforth, a 315-pound defensive lineman for Garden City Community College, was found unconscious on Aug. 1, 2018. The New Jersey native died that night. The report highlights a lack of oversight and a failure to assess athletes prior to the conditioning test, among other issues.