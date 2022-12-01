...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Referee Stephanie Frappart, center, assistants referee Neuza Back, left, and Karen Diaz warm up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Referee Stephanie Frappart, centre, assistants referee Neuza Back, right, and Karen Diaz warm up before the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Referee Stephanie Frappart, center, assistants referee Neuza Back, left, and Karen Diaz warm up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Hassan Ammar - staff, AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart warms up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Hassan Ammar - staff, AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart blows the whistle during the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Hassan Ammar - staff, AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart warms up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Hassan Ammar - staff, AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart warms up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Thursday, Dec.1, 2022.
Moises Castillo - staff, AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart, centre, assistants referee Neuza Back, right, and Karen Diaz warm up before the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Referee Stephanie Frappart warms up prior to the World Cup group E soccer match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Thursday, Dec.1, 2022.
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany’s game against Costa Rica.
Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back of Brazil and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico — to complete an all-female refereeing team on the field.
Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States was also working at the Al Bayt Stadium as the offside specialist in the video review team.
FIFA has two other women, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, on its list to referee games at the tournament in Qatar.
Frappart had been picked previously for duties as the fourth official.
The 38-year-old Frenchwoman was promoted in the men’s game by European soccer body UEFA and in her home country and she has already refereed men’s games in World Cup qualifying and the Champions League. She also took charge of this year’s men’s French Cup final and the 2019 Women’s World Cup final for FIFA.
