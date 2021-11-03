AP Tampa Bay faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory By The Associated Press Nov 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, second in the Atlantic)Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -132, Lightning +110; over/under is 6.5 × Advertisement BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall and 18-7-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs recorded 336 assists on 186 total goals last season.Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 15-10-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning recorded 299 assists on 180 total goals last season. Story continues below video The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).———The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Sports Hockey Professional Hockey Locations United States Florida Tampa North America Canada Ontario Toronto Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today State eyes northern Utah valley to store Bear River water UPDATE: 29-year-old killed in Logan Canyon crash identified City of Logan to host popular Witches Dance at Halloween festival Two colleges in Utah continue to lose students; USU seeing decline steady out Accidents damage home, cattle