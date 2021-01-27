Turin mayor convicted in 2017 soccer final stampede

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, the Mayor of Turin, Italy, Chiara Appendino, arrives at the Italian embassy in London. Appendino and four others were convicted and sentenced to a year and six months in jail on Wednesday in connection with a stampede during a public viewing of a Champions League soccer game projected on a maxi-screen in one of the city’s main piazzas. More than 1,600 people were injured, including two women who later died as a result.