With each close loss, it would seem the frustration is building for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
The Aggies have dropped five of their first six Mountain West Conference games by a combined 19 points. In each of the five losses, it was a one-possession game with a minute to play. Thursday night was no different at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
In fact, USU had a three-point lead with less than a minute to play against league front runner Boise State. The Broncos were 5 of 20 from 3-point range in the game, but 2 of 2 in the final 48 seconds of the contest. Boise State hit the game-winner with 1.7 seconds to play and left Logan with a 62-59 win.
“It was a hard-fought game, and I’m really proud of the guys and their effort,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said.
At Fresno State, the Aggies had a 16-point lead in the first half, led by 10 at halftime and lost by seven. The Bulldogs also hit some big 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws when USU had to foul at the end.
Against Wyoming, which is undefeated in MW play, the Aggies had a two-point lead with 80 seconds to play and was tied with 25 seconds left. The Cowboys pounded it inside and scored the game-winner with 3.3 seconds to play.
At Colorado State — the preseason favorite to win the MW — the Aggies were within a point with 21 seconds to go. They lost by five after having to play the foul game.
At Air Force, the Aggies suffered through a miserable night of shooting and still had a chance to win, but a 3-point attempt at the end was off the mark in a two-point loss.
Even in their lone conference win, it took overtime. The Aggies rallied from down 16 at New Mexico and seemingly had it won in regulation, but a late 3-pointer by the Lobos forced the extra five minutes. USU never trailed in OT and won by three.
After Thursday night’s setback, the Aggies (10-9, 1-5 MW) are now 2-5 on the season in one-score games, including 1-3 in MW play. USU has lost to MW teams with a combined 17-5 record in league games. And it certainly will not get any easier as San Diego State (10-3, 2-0) is next on the Aggie schedule.
“Our team, we have to focus on making winning plays, staying together and eventually, it will turn because our team is pretty good,” Odom said. “We’ve got to make sure that we stay the course, stay with it and don’t allow the results to impact what we’re doing. That means working harder, watching more film, continuing to pound on that door to try to break it down. We’re confident that it will. We can’t wait for the officials to make a call for us. They’re not worried about it. They’re just trying to do their jobs. We certainly can’t worry about the other team having a night off. They don’t care about us. The guys in that locker room, the coaches within that locker room, we have to fend for ourselves. We have to make it happen. That’s how it is.”
The Aggies did win some close games in non-conference play, most notably a three-point victory against Oklahoma. USU has been without two starters in each of its last three games and without one starter in each of its last five games.
Odom has not made excuses and did not again Thursday night after the loss to the Broncos (14-4, 5-0). Instead, he took some time to point out progress of some individuals.
“Not the result certainly that we all hoped for and worked so hard for, but there are winning plays to be had out there and that has to be our focus,” Odom said after the loss Thursday. “How do we turn several of these plays in our favor? We choose to focus on the growth that’s happening within our team.
“Look at Trevin Dorius the last three games, his impact within the game is way different than how he was playing earlier in the season right when he came off of injury. ... Now he’s able to hold his own in there. He feels more comfortable, playing well. Rylan (Jones) two games ago kind of comes out of his little, not slump, but he scores 19, plays well. Steven’s (Ashworth) defense was fabulous tonight against (Marcus) Shaver. He (Shaver) ended up making the winning basket, but he couldn’t get one off before that and the ones that he got off weren’t great looks because Steven’s right there the entire time.”
Ashworth was solid on the game-winner as well, but Shaver just made a good shot after missing his first 10 shots in the game. Shaver came in leading his team in scoring with 13.9 points an outing, but only had three Thursday. Obviously, those three were huge.
“I told him (Shaver) after the shot went in, ‘tough shot,’” said Ashworth, who besides drawing the tough defensive assignment of guarding Shaver, finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. “Sometimes that’s the way it goes.”
Ashworth played all 40 minutes Thursday night, while Justin Bean played all but 90 seconds. Bean recorded his 12th double-double of the season and 38th of his career with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
With guards Rylan Jones (concussion) and Brock Miller (back) out Thursday, that left more minutes for Ashworth. USU has only had the luxury of playing one game in league play so far this year with the full complement of its starters.
“I think our toughness as a team was much better than what it’s been and that's part of our goal is to continue to be a tough out,” Ashworth said. “... We recognize we are right in the thick of it. Coach Odom and his leadership has been profound. He talked about how we are in a season within a season. This isn’t the end. There have been a few games go not our way. We know, as a team, we quite haven’t played our best game yet. We have things to improve. Despite all the defeat and heartache, it’s very motivating that we can be at top of the Mountain West. We can still win.”
Joining Bean in double-digit scoring Thursday was RJ Eytle-Rock, who came off the bench to score 14 points and grab four rebounds. The guard had missed the last two games due to health protocols.
“That’s what I’m used to seeing from RJ in his UMBC days as his coach,” Odom said. “He was aggressive in transition. That’s how he plays and we need him to do that.”
Odom is optimistic that when Jones and Miller returns, the Aggies will get back to playing better offensively like they were in November and early December.
“Our guys, we talked a lot after this particular game about how we’re in a season right now,” Odom said. “A season within a season. We’re growing. We’re getting a little better.”