MILLVILLE — Many elite high school pitchers do just that — pitch.
Their total focus is on honing and perfecting their craft of getting batters out. Sure, some swing the bat when its their turn in the rotation to pitch, and some also play in the field when not on the mound, but most concentrate on pitching.
Of course there are exceptions. Ridgeline’s Jaden Harris is a prime example.
The Riverhawk ace not only played the infield when not throwing, but also proved he was a hitter to be feared in Region 11. Harris got it done in all aspects of the game this past spring.
The 6-foot-2 son of Shelly and Scott Harris finished up his senior season with a bang. Ridgeline won the region title and finished tied for fifth at the 4A state tournament. Obviously, he would have like to have helped the Riverhawks finish higher at state, but felt his final year of high school baseball went well.
“I felt like we had a great season; it was super fun to be playing with all my buddies,” Harris said. “Winning region was fun. I felt we could have went a little further in the state playoffs. Overall, I thought it was a fun, good season.”
Winning certainly helps it be more fun, and the Riverhawks did plenty of that. Ridgeline finished the 2021 season with a 20-9 overall record and won the region title by two games, going 12-3. Harris was a major contributor to that success. His efforts this past season have earned him the 2021 Herald Journal All-Valley Baseball Player of the Year award.
“I appreciate all the awards I get, but I would say I don’t seek them out,” said Harris, who was also named to the Desert News All-State first team. “I’m pretty humble. I like awards. Who doesn’t, but ultimately I’m pretty humble and just try and go and do my thing.”
He won’t be focusing on these accolades for long as Harris has already embarked on his next adventure. The 18-year-old reported to the University of Utah this week to start training with the Utes. He signed to play for Utah after being recruited by a number of schools in the west.
“I talked to a lot of schools, but Utah was the first to offer,” Harris said. “Utah is a place I’ve wanted to go. I thought about it and ultimately wanted to be a Ute. I’ve always wanted to play in the Pac-12. I think it is a sweet conference.”
While baseball is his choice at the collegiate level, he was also a force on the football field. He was in discussion with some schools about playing football, but once he committed to play baseball at Utah, that stopped.
“I’ve played football ever since I was little and loved every single moment of it,” Harris said. “I love football and baseball. I played basketball up until high school and it was fun, but knew I wanted to focus on baseball and football.”
The resident of Millville grew up in River Heights. However, he spent two years at Roy High School and may have not returned for his senior season if not for COVID.
Harris played his freshman season at Ridgeline, where he came out of the bullpen for the varsity team, but then chose to join his cousin who he is “super close” with and attend Roy. He lived with his cousin and was a Royal for two years, winning a region title as a sophomore.
“After COVID hit and we were doing online school, I came home and was with my family,” said Harris, who has an older and younger sister. “I realized I wanted to come back and be here before I moved away for college. ... There is a lot of talent here, so I knew moving back wouldn’t be a downgrade.”
Gaining an athlete was a bonus for a senior-laden Riverhawk team. As already mentioned, Harris did it all for the Riverhawks. He has always enjoyed playing in every game.
“I like doing it all, it’s fun,” Harris said. “It’s a lot on the arm, so that’s why I play at first (base) a lot. I love hitting, love doing it all.”
When not pitching, he started the season at third base. As he mentioned, he moved to first to save his arm some wear and tear. He had just two errors during the 2021 campaign.
Harris finished with an 8-1 record in 10 appearances for the Riverhawks on the mound. He led the team with an ERA of 1.61 and also led Ridgeline in innings pitched (61) and strikeouts (96). He walked 23 and hit three batters during the season.
At the plate, the senior hit .345 to rank second on the team. He had an on-base percentage of .476 (second on team) and a slugging percentage of .607 (first). His 29 RBIs was tops for Ridgeline, and he tied for first with 29 hits. Harris also led the Riverhawks in doubles (9), home runs (3) and bases on balls (18). He was second in triples (2) and fourth in runs (16). Harris also stole three bases.
Did drawing so many walks get frustrating?
“It gets a little frustrating,” Harris said. “Towards the middle of the season teams started figuring out I was more a fan of the fastball, so I started seeing all off speed, so I had to adjust.”
What does he enjoy more, striking out a batter or getting a big hit?
“I would probably say getting a big hit,” Harris said. “There is just something about squaring up a ball, feel it off the bat and see it fly. That’s probably the best.”
Harris has five pitches in his arsenal — a four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, change-up, slider and curve ball. Does he have a favorite?
“I would say the four-seam fastball because I rely on it the most, especially through high school,” Harris said. “Once I get to college, I will probably have to throw more off-speed pitches.”
Working on improving his change-up will be a focus at the next level. He mostly used his fastball in high school because batters couldn’t catch up to it.
What does he like to see when in the batter’s box?
“When I’m hitting, I just look for fastballs,” Harris said. “I look for fastballs down the middle, but depending on the count, you have to adjust.”
While he has proven that he has the physical attributes to shine at baseball, he feels being a leader is just as important.
“I feel I have a lot of confidence in myself and my team,” Harris said. “I try to lead my team and build up confidence so that we can play well together. Baseball, a lot of it is mental. Playing with confidence and trusting the guys is a big part of helping you win and be successful.”
He singled out a few wins when asked about his best memory from the 2021 season. A 3-1 victory against Pine View in the state tournament and sweeping Mountain Crest in region play stood out.
“Pine View has got some dudes, and they are a really good team,” Harris said. “And that first round down at state is big, because it gets your momentum going. That was one of my favorite memories from the senior season. ... Beating Mountain Crest three times was pretty sweet.”
Harris hasn’t patterned his game after anyone, but does like watching Tyler Glasnow, who pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays.
“He (Glasnow) is a big right hander and throws hard,” Harris said. “He has long hair, and I think he is a pretty cool guy.”
Oh yeah, the hair. Harris started growing his hair out for football as a sophomore. He has kept it long since then.
“I liked it for football because it stuck out of the helmet,” Harris said. “I thought that was cool and just kept it going.”
And there is no special meaning behind the jersey number he wears — No. 3.
“Growing up, I wore No. 28; it’s what I wear in football,” Harris said. “I went to get 28 this year, but the size they had was too small. I just saw No. 3 and thought it looked cool, and grabbed it. There you go.”
How would he like to be remembered at Ridgeline?
“I would like to be remembered as a good dude and a good player — someone who kids look up to,” Harris said. “Mostly, a good guy that you can rely on.”
Now at Utah, Harris is focused on improving his game and reaching the next goal. He wants to get drafted and ultimately have a chance to play professionally.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Nathan Rowley, Jr., Mountain Crest
With a host of seniors making the Mustang team, playing time for underclassmen was going to be a challenge. However, this Mountain Crest athlete didn’t let that get in his way.
Rowley not only earned a spot in the lineup, but became a big contributor for the Mustangs, who went 23-9 this season, finished second in the region and made a run in the 4A state tournament, taking second. The junior made the all-region team and was honored by the Desert News as second team all-state.
“Nathan came into the season battling for a starting position and took control of one from the first day,” MC head coach Stephen Hansen said. “He started off hot and continued throughout the season. He played three different infield positions and ended up hitting in the middle of our lineup.”
Rowley played in 30 games and ended up leading the Mustangs in RBIs with 27. He hit .326, which was third on the team, and had an on-base percentage of .398, fourth best for Mountain Crest. Some other statistics included 28 hits (fourth), 22 runs (fifth), nine walks (tied for fourth), three doubles and a triple. He also stole eight bases and struck out just 12 times — third fewest among regular players. He had a fielding percentage of .964, committing just four errors.
“Nathan dedicated himself to baseball during the offseason and his dedication paid off,” Hansen said. “He will be expected to lead the team next year and to follow his junior season with a better senior season.”