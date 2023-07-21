HYRUM — Last summer Mustang baseball fans got an early glimpse of things to come from Andrew Nielsen.
After battling back from an injury that caused him to miss part of his junior season, Nielsen still earned All-Valley accolades as a pitcher. He then went on to be named the MVP of the American Legion conference that Mountain Crest competes in during the summer. It was the perfect set up for his senior season.
“To bounce back from some injuries after putting in the work was awesome,” Nielsen said. “I’m definitely happy with how the season went.”
The Mustangs went 21-9 this past spring, winning the Region 11 title by a comfortable margin and then having their season come to an end by losing to state runner-up Snow Canyon by a single run twice at the state tournament. Mountain Crest tied for third.
“I have thought about this past season a lot,” Nielsen said. “I’m happy it went the way it did. I feel like all my hard work paid off. As a team and individually, I feel like we had a good season.
“... I can’t watch those games against Snow Canyon, heartbreaking. We were playing so well. ... Even though it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, I loved it and it was a great experience.”
Mountain Crest had won 12 games in a row before the first loss to Snow Canyon. While it was tough not making the championship series, Nielsen did have an outstanding season on the mound, defensively and at the plate. He was nearly untouchable when pitching and did more than his part in the batter’s box.
“Andrew had an amazing year for us, whether it was on the mound, in the field or at the plate,” MC head coach Trace Hansen said. “It's always good to have a pitcher like Andrew to turn to on the mound. We knew that whenever he was pitching we had a really good chance of winning the game.”
After an early season loss, Nielsen was able to lead the Mustangs to seven straight wins when he was pitching. He went 7-1 with an ERA of 0.913. He had 93 strikeouts and walked just 16 batters during the 2023 campaign.
“He really put everything together this spring and had an amazing season,” Hansen said. “I can't remember any outing of his that he pitched bad in. He also played a great third base and was one of our most consistent hitters.”
“The first outing, you just have to get that one out of the way,” Nielsen said. “It didn’t help that we had been inside all winter. We hadn’t seen any live arms. I hadn’t pitched against a batter.”
Nielsen led the team in hitting percentage (.447), on-base percentage (.551), doubles (10) and home runs (3). The son of Nathan and Melissa Nielsen was also second on the team in hits (38) and RBIs (32), plus third in runs scored (29). He also had two triples.
With a season like he had, it’s no surprise Nielsen has been named the 2023 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year.
“I’m not one to boast about awards,” said Nielsen, who also earned first-team all-state accolades from the Deseret News. “It’s a nice pat on the back for all the hard work. I really appreciate it and I’m humbled to get it. It feels really good.”
During the fall of his junior year at Mountain Crest, Nielsen tore the meniscus in his left knee at a school dance when he jumped out of a tree.
“Yeah, it wasn’t anything cool,” Nielsen said with a laugh. “I landed just right and tore it.”
He rehabbed through the winter, but then tore it again in January and needed to have a second surgery, which was making the 2022 baseball season looking doubtful.
“They ended up cutting the meniscus out of my left knee,” Nielsen said. “I was able to come back and play a little bit of region, but I lost a lot of my strength and my mental confidence. I felt like I wasn’t really able to be Andrew, who I could be. I thought maybe I had lost it. But I put in the work, buckled down and worked hard and got back to full strength. Things are going great now.”
The injury was originally devastating to the now 18-year-old. Trusting that the rehab had worked took some time.
“I would say the mental part was the biggest to overcome,” Nielsen said. “I still deal with the mental side of things sometimes. I was worried about it happening again, about something happening to my knee again.
“I did learn from it. I wasn’t worried about the game, about pitching. I was worried about my knee. Over time it felt better and took time for me to trust it again. I learned to be patient and trust myself. It was definitely a hard thing to go through.”
The Wellsville resident was the third starting pitcher for the Mustangs as a sophomore, dealt with the knee injury as a junior and then finished strong as a senior. He said other Mustangs got a chance to play a year ago, which ended up making the 2023 team stronger.
Reflecting back, Nielsen had some special memories from his final season in a Mustang uniform. He threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 against Sky View.
“I also hit a milestone in that game (against the Bobcats),” Nielsen said. “I always wanted to hit 90 (miles per hour) on the mound, and I did. I hit some individual goals. But what I remember most is how hard we worked as a team and winning the region championship. We ran away with region this year.”
Being a star on the mound and in the box, does Nielsen take more pride in a strikeout or a big hit?
“That’s a hard question,” Nielsen said. “It comes more naturally to strike someone out. My first love is pitching. I get more satisfied after a complete game knowing I went out and did my best. Big hits also feel good. I hope I can keep doing both in college.”
Nielsen will be headed south to play at Salt Lake Community College. He hopes to turn that into an opportunity to play at a four-year school down the road.
When it comes to hitting, Nielsen has a simple approach. Early in the count, he is looking for a pitch to drive. He did admit to “liking to work counts” and “running the pitch count up.”
“I try not to think about it too much,” Nielsen said. “I’m not a guy that is going to go out there and swing at the first pitch. I like to settle in and get deep in counts and make the pitchers work. I wait for the pitch I know I can hit and then hit it.”
Being a pitcher, he does think about how he would approach himself at the plate, but doesn’t want to overthink his at-bats.
“In general, I do see a lot of off-speed (pitches),” Nielsen said. “They like to attack me outside and away, so it’s nice to know that.”
His dominance on the mound comes from two pitches — a fastball and a slider.
“I have really only been able to command two pitches right now,” Nielsen said. “It got me through high school. I’m working on some other pitches right now and want more in my arsenal. I was really confident with two pitches of being able to throw it where I wanted it. The most important thing it to hit your spot.”
Before an outing on the mound, Nielsen thinks about it a day in advance. He looks forward to it, but makes sure to be ready mentally. The teenager is confident and focused.
“I believe I’m the best one for the job,” Nielsen said. “I think to myself, ‘no one's beating me today, and I’m going to show it.’”
Nielsen started learning to pitch when he was 9 years old. He began playing the sport when he was eight.
His parents didn’t play or have a background in sports. Nielsen credits Justin Robinson from Paradise for getting him into sports, beginning with flag football. Robinson started a baseball team and invited Nielsen to come play.
“It was the greatest experience of my life,” Nielsen said. “I wouldn’t have wanted to grow up any other way.
“... I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am or be the person I am today without the people who have helped me get here. I want to thank my high school baseball coaches and my coaches growing up. I feel like I’ve really been pushed, cared about and helped out by my coaches, family and friends. I couldn’t have done it without them. I really want to thank my parents for letting me play the game and taking time out of their lives to make sure I have the best experience possible. They would do anything for me. I can’t thank them enough.”
Nielsen “messed” around with basketball and football before high school. Baseball was his true love and he decided to put his total focus on the sport.
Since graduating from Mountain Crest, Nielsen has been working full time during the day packing sheetrock and playing baseball most evenings as he plays for Bigg Mixx, an American Legion team, and for the Hyrum Hornets of the Northern Utah League.
“This summer has been an experience,” Nielsen said. “I’m tired, but I’m doing it to get ready for college, and I love playing baseball. I’m never going to complain about being able to play baseball. You never know when the last day will be that you can play the game.”
How would he like to be remembered at Mountain Crest?
“I want to be remembered for baseball, you know, like, ‘Andrew Nielsen, he was a damn good pitcher,’” Nielsen said. “But I want to mostly be remembered as a good teammate that left a legacy here.”
Being the oldest of four boys, Nielsen also realizes the responsibility of being a big brother.
“I have to pave the way a little bit,” Nielsen said. “I definitely have some pressure on my shoulders to do the right thing and be an example. It’s nice. I like it.”
Now it’s on to the next chapter of his life.
“I think Andrew grew a lot, not only as a player but also as a person over his four years at Mountain Crest,” Hansen said. “When he wasn't able to play the first half of his junior season, I think he found out how much he loves the game of baseball. Andrew worked extremely hard after his injury and his hard work paid off with a great senior season."
OFFENSIVE MVP
Trey Purser, Jr., Ridgeline
No stranger to the spotlight, this Riverhawk went out and delivered in an even bigger way in 2023. He was the All-Valley Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.
“Trey followed up his 2022 season with an even bigger 2023,” Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. “Trey leads us on the field, but also in the dugout and the way he approaches the game. He is disciplined at the plate and rarely swings at a bad pitch.”
The junior got off to a great start this past spring and remained consistent throughout for the Riverhawks, who finished second in the region and made the final eight at state. Ridgeline went 16-12 on the year.
“Trey led our team in hits, average, home runs — led the state — RBIs and walks,” Jensen said. “His work ethic rubs off on his teammates, and he is always making everyone around him better. We are excited to see the growth he will have next season.”
Like his coach said, Purser led the Riverhawks in hits (32), batting average (.421), home runs (10), RBIs (36) and bases on balls (21). Purser also had five doubles, three triples, scored 21 times, stole two bases and had an on-base percentage of .545. He earned first-team all-state honors.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Kaden Deeter, Sr., Mountain Crest
An All-Valley infielder a year ago, Deeter finished off his high school career with another solid season. The senior earned first-team all-state accolades as well.
“Kaden Deeter was our team's spark plug this year,” Hansen said. “He plays the game with a lot of energy and enthusiasm, no matter what. He was our defensive leader for the last three years and a main reason why he was our starting shortstop in 86 of 88 games during his time at Mountain Crest. He got to a lot of balls that most shortstops couldn’t get close to. He always seemed to make the toughest plays in the biggest games.”
Deeter certainly was a big part in the Mustangs' run to another region title and third-place finish at state. The shortstop did gobble up most balls hit his way and had a calming effect on the Mountain Crest infield. Deeter was part of 10 double plays on the season. He also did his part at the plate.
“He got a lot better offensively and turned out to be one of our best hitters,” Hansen said. “His aggressiveness on the base paths made things happen and helped us win a lot of games. Kaden’s enthusiasm was contagious and he made his teammates better by giving everything he had every time he took the field.”
Deeter led the team in hits (44), triples (5) and runs scored (39). He was second in hitting percentage (.419) and fourth in on-base percentage (.492). Deeter also had two doubles and 15 RBIs.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Cooper Clark, Fr., Ridgeline
This Riverhawk did not play like a freshman in his debut season at the high school level. He was part of the lineup right from the start and seemed to gain confidence as the season wore on.
“Cooper has the ability to change a game in all aspects of a game,” Jensen said. “He can go make a catch or throw in center field, he can steal or take an extra base, and he can change the game in the batter's box. He was a staple in our lineup this season.”
While impressive at the plate, Cooper also came up with some big defensive plays in center field. Even in pressure situations, the freshman was clutch.
“His speed and athleticism are not characteristics of a freshman,” Jensen said. “He led our team in triples (4) and was second on our team in (batting) average (.403), hits (31), runs scored (26), RBIs (23), home runs (4), doubles (5) and stolen bases (11). We are excited to watch his growth and development over the next three seasons.”
Clark was right up there with Purser in most statistical categories. He also had an on-base percentage of .453 and drew five walks on the year. The freshman was a second team all-state honoree.
