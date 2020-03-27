PRESTON — Many athletes would have crumbled under the pressure of having to replace arguably the best player in school history, but Ty Hyde relished the opportunity.
Not only was Hyde undaunted, he did a phenomenal job of filling the shoes of fellow post player Brayden Parker, who led Preston’s boys basketball program to three straight state championships, was a two-time 4A MVP and a three-time first-team all-state selection.
The Indians graduated all five starters from their squad that capped off the three-peat with a 26-0 record. Surely, Preston would take its lumps with five new starters during the 2018-19 campaign, but Hyde and company made sure that didn’t happen. Instead, the Indians went 24-3 and were one made basket in regulation away from four-peating.
Hyde made sure there was no heartbreak for the Indians one year later as he sparkled in the state tournament and helped propel Preston to its fourth championship in a five-year span. It’s fair to say No. 0 left an indelible legacy at one of the Gem State’s premier programs.
“Coach (Tyler) Jones talks ... a lot about being your team and not worrying about the team before you,” Hyde said. “And that (2017-18) team was really good, but we were determined to put our own stamp on Preston basketball, and we did that in our first year. ... Honestly, everybody was saying that’s (our) rebuild year, that we’re going to rebuild and then we’ve got a good shot at (a state title) the next year. But we knew right from the get-go that we were going to be tough.”
As “tough” as the Indians were during Hyde’s junior season, they were even better a year later. Preston’s 2019-20 campaign culminated with a 22nd consecutive victory, this one a 59-43 triumph over Moscow in the 4A state championship game. Indeed, it was another special season for the Indians, who went 26-1, and Hyde was the star.
“His sophomore year he got to be a big spark off the bench and practice every day against Brayden, and he was able to learn from him and battle against him every day,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “And that definitely made him better. His junior and senior season, Ty became the vocal leader of the team. Each night he was the main focus and teams game planned to try to slow him down, and most nights he was double teamed.”
The son of Karie and Brent Johnson and Tony Hyde was a ultra-consistent performer for the Indians all season long — he scored 10 or more points in 25 of 27 games and 17 or more 18 times, and recorded 12 double-doubles — but played his best basketball on the biggest of stages.
Hyde torched a very good Minico team by racking up 26 points and 12 rebounds in the 4A District 4-5 Tournament championship game. One week later, the 18-year-old drained 19 of 35 field goal attempts and averaged 23.5 points and 11.0 rebounds in wins over defending 4A champion Idaho Falls and Middleton — the second- and third-ranked teams in the final 4A Media Poll — on back-to-back days at the state tournament.
Hyde excelled with the season in the balance and, for his efforts, was selected as the 2019-20 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year. The future Dixie State University football player ranked second among all Cache Valley high school players in scoring (18.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.1 rpg) and ranked first in blocked shots (1.8 pg). Hyde knocked down a magnificent 67 percent of his shots from the field and 72 percent of his free throws.
“At the state tourney he went against two of the best posts in Idaho and outplayed both of them, and was a huge reason we advanced,” Jones said. “... He played big in the biggest moments.”
Those post players Jones is referring to are Keynion Clark of Idaho Falls and Tyler Robinett of Middleton. Hyde guarded both of those sure-fire all-state performers and limited Clark to six rebounds and 14 points on 6 of 18 shooting from the field, and Robinett to four boards and 12 points on 6 of 15 shooting. Clark entered the state tourney averaging 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds an outing, and Robinett 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
“I took it on myself to play both of those kids as tough as I could, and that’s honestly just what I did,” said Hyde, who referred to both Clark and Robinett as “studs.”
Robinett had a chance to ruin Preston’s dreams, but his potential game-winning shot clanked off the side of the rim just before the buzzer sounded. Hyde guarded the future College of Idaho player on the possession and forced him into a 16-or-so-foot fadeaway. Robinett tried to back Hyde down even farther on the play, but the muscular 6-foot-7, 240-pounder held his ground.
“The place was chuck full,” Hyde said recalling the final seconds of Preston’s 52-51 win. “I mean, they had people waiting outside and we walk out from the timeout and there were five seconds left, and you look out and everybody’s standing up. And I knew who (the ball) was going to. I think the whole building knew who it was going to, so when he got the ball, I was like ‘you better not get scored on.’ You know, I forced him into kind of a fadeaway ... and he can make that shot, but I felt like I stuck him pretty good.”
It was sweet revenge for Preston, which lost to Middleton at the beginning of the season, terminating the Indians’ 30-game home winning streak. The win over Idaho Falls was equally as gratifying because it was the Tigers who outlasted Preston in overtime in last year’s state title game.
“Those were the two teams I wanted,” said Hyde, who proved he was a star in the making by pouring in 25 points against Sky View as a junior. “... It felt good to beat those two teams, and we celebrated and then got (our state title) the day after.”
After Preston lost to Idaho Falls last winter, Hyde uploaded a photo on his iPhone that ran in The Idaho State Journal. The photo, which is featured on Hyde’s lock screen, showed the dejected Preston native sitting on the bench after he fouled out in overtime.
“I looked at it every day and people would say, ‘why do you have that? It’s sad,’” Hyde said. “But every day, I just thought it’s going to feel a lot better when I get to change it to us celebrating, and the day after (we won the title) I changed it. And it felt good to complete that goal because I had something to remind me every day, and it was set in my mind that we were going to win a championship.”
Hyde, who went 70-4 as a starter and 96-4 as an impact performer for the Indians, had scholarship offers to play college basketball for several smaller programs, but competing at the Division I level was his dream, so he choose football. The senior received a scholarship offer from Dixie State and signed with the FCS program last month. Hyde, who was essentially recruited as an athlete, threw for 2,042 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games at Preston’s starting quarterback last fall. He was also a first-team all-state selection as a defensive tackle.
Hyde made it a point to thank several of his teammates by name for helping him achieve his goals, and went on to describe how each of them made him a better player. However, No. 0, who once scored 38 points in a game against Pocatello, saved his biggest praise for the Preston community.
“I can’t thank this town enough for what they did for us,” said Hyde, who will surely be a two-time first-team all-state honoree and the likely 4A MVP. “You know, this town always had our backs, no matter where we went, and it felt like home games down at the state tournament. I can’t thank Preston enough and my coaches and teammates for getting me to where I am today.”
TOP NEWCOMER
Kaden Cox, So., Ridgeline
This second-team all-state selection was a big reason why Ridgeline, which finished the 2019-20 campaign 17-7 and shared the Region 12 title with Sky View, won two more games than it did the two previous seasons combined.
Cox was his team’s leader in scoring (14.8 ppg) and steals (1.5 pg), and also chipped in with 2.0 assists an outing. No. 4 scored in double figures in 21 games and poured in a career-high 25 points in a monumental win over the Bobcats.
Coach’s comment: “Kaden had a tremendous year for us and was a game changer in how people game planned against us. He is an incredible competitor, and that will to win impacted everyone on this team. With his work ethic and determination, I am excited to see what happens for him and us.”
FIRST TEAM
Mason Falslev, Sr., Sky View
One of the best players ever to come out of Cache Valley certainly carved out a lasting legacy at Sky View.
Falslev, who was selected as the 4A MVP twice by the coaches, was a four-year starter for the Bobcats and capped of his prep career as Sky View’s all-time leader in points (1,930), rebounds (631) and assists (448). Additionally, No. 12 ranks 11th in state history in scoring, regardless of classification.
As a senior, Falslev, a dynamic athlete, ranked first among all local players in scoring (20.1 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 pg), and also led his team in assists (5.8 pg) and steals (1.6). The future University of Utah player sank 54 percent of his field goal attempts and recorded triple-doubles against Weber and Bear River, plus six double-doubles.
Coach’s comment: “When there were tough shots or plays that needed to be made, Mason was ready for the challenge. He has been great to coach and be around. He will be missed greatly in practice. He was always competitive, but liked to make things fun for his teammates and the coaches. It will be a long time in the valley before we can watch someone as talented as Mason. ... It has been very fun to watch him learn and grow as a player.”
Sam Phipps, Sr., Sky View
A late-season injury prevented this talented and explosive athlete from posting even more impressive statistics, but it didn’t prevent him from earning first-team all-state accolades.
Phipps led the Bobcats in blocks (1.6 pg) and was their second-leading scorer (12.7 ppg) and rebounder (6.9 pg). No. 34 shot 53 percent from the field and netted 17 or more points in 11 games as a senior.
Coach’s comment: “Sam is very, very athletic and was a pleasure to coach the last two seasons. He has the great ability to score around the basket, one of the quickest bounces and lived to dunk the basketball. He has finished around the rim the last two extremely well, helping us win a championship last year and was a big part of us being runner-ups this year. I feel Sam has not reached his max potential and will see that at the next level.”
Luke Smellie, Sr., Preston
This explosive athlete was phenomenal in the state tournament as he drained 14 of 21 field goal attempts and averaged 12.0 points, 8.7 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in Preston’s three wins.
Smellie, a first-team all-district honoree, led all local players in assists (6.5 pg), and chipped in with 11.5 ppg — which ranked third on the team — 3.2 rpg and 1.3 spg.
Coach’s comment: “Luke was the general of our team. What made him special is Luke would do whatever was needed to help us win. He would score whenever he needed to, but he loved getting others involved and pushing the ball. ... He was named the MVP of the state tournament and was instrumental in helping Preston win the 4A state championship.”
McKay Yorgason, Sr., Green Canyon
Yorgason, who is also a very good football and Ultimate frisbee player, made the most of his final season with the Wolves.
The second-team all-state pick paced Green Canyon in scoring (14.6 ppg), assists (2.5 pg) and steals (1.6 pg), and chipped in with 3.9 rpg. Yorgason played in best basketball at the end of the season as he racked up 20-plus points in three of GC’s final five games, including a career-high 26 against eventual state champion Dixie.
Coach’s comment: “Rarely in my career have I coached a guy who was more valuable to us on both ends of the floor. McKay Yorgason was not only phenomenal for us offensively and our go-to-guy, he often was given a very heavy responsibility on the defensive end. He is extremely deserving of this honor.”
Isaac Frankman, Sr., West Side
Being shorter than a normal post player didn’t stop this senior from playing well enough to be named the 2A Fifth District Player of the Year.
Frankman, who has outstanding foot work and crafty post moves, paced the Pirates in rebounding (6.1 pg) and field goal percentage (58), and was their second-leading scorer (12.2 ppg). No. 30 went 17 of 22 from the field and averaged 12.6 points in West Side’s three state tourney contests.
Coach’s comment: “Isaac was an undersized post who made up for it with grit and hustle. He always gave 100 percent. When we needed to score, we ran a play for Isaac. ... Isaac isn't only a talented basketball player, but he is a great kid.”
Bryler Shurtliff, So., West Side
This athletic sophomore surely would have been the MVP of the 2A State Championships had West Side not been edged by North Fremont in the title game.
The 6-4 Shurtliff averaged 18.3 points on 18 of 30 shooting at state. The first-team all-district honoree led West Side in scoring (14.8 ppg) and ranked second on the team in rebounding (5.4 pg) and field goal percentage (52.7). No. 11 shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range and chipped in with 1.6 spg.
Coach’s comment: “Not only can Bryler score, but he is a great defender and rebounder. ... Bryler made some big, important shots for us this year and was a large reason we won 23 games. Bryler is only a sophomore, so we're looking forward to having him back for a couple more years.”
SECOND TEAM
Jadin Penigar, Jr., Logan
Penigar was an impact performer for the Grizzlies when he was a sophomore, but made significant strides as a junior.
The second-team all-region pick was Logan’s leader in scoring (15.0 ppg) and ranked second on the team in rebounding (4.5 pg). No. 33 poured in 20 or more points seven times, including a career-high 27 on 11 of 15 shooting against Canyon View in the first round of the playoffs.
Coach’s comment: “Jadin had some games where he flat out dominated. He did a great job displaying his ability to score in multiple ways this past season. As a team, we played our best when the ball went through him. He put in a lot of time in the offseason improving his game, and it showed.”
Isaac Larsen, Jr., Logan
The Utah State University football commit improved a great deal as a junior and played some of his best basketball at the end of the season.
Larsen, a second-team all-region pick, led the Grizzlies in rebounding (5.2 pg), assists (2.7 pg) and steals (2.5 pg), and was also his team’s second-leading scorer (10.6 ppg). No. 5 netted 19 points in three games and shot 49 percent from the field during the season.
Coach’s comment: “Ike is one of the most instinctive defenders I have ever coached. When the game was on the line, he seemed to shine. His ability to attack the rim and distribute to teammates is what made him good.”
Peyton Knowles, So., Ridgeline
Like Cox, Knowles was a well-rounded performer who burst onto the scene as a sophomore.
The second-team all-region selection made his presence felt in the paint, especially as a shot blocker as he finished second among all local players in blocks (1.7 pg) and swatted away at least three shots in eight games. Knowles, who shot 63 percent from the field, also led the Riverhawks in rebounding (4.7 pg) and ranked third on his team in scoring (8.6 ppg) and assists (2.1 pg).
Coach’s comment: “The things that Peyton did for us often go unnoticed by those outside the program, but his impact on what we did on both ends of the floor was huge. His ability to make the right play at the right time is uncanny. Peyton cares at such a high level and that will pay off in big ways.”
Marshall Nethercott, Sr., Mountain Crest
Mountain Crest struggled to score this past season, but Nethercott was almost always a consistent offensive option and performer as a senior for the Mustangs.
The second-team all-team honoree paced Mountain Crest in scoring (12.2 ppg) and rebounding (4.1 pg), and knocked down 48 percent of his shots. No. 40 netted 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting against a good 5A team in Spanish Fork.
Coach’s comment: “Marshall was the returning player that had significant minutes as a junior, and we felt we would really need him this year. ... Marshall is a great person and we appreciate the time and effort he has put in MC basketball throughout his four years.”
Scott Dunn, Sr., Preston
The future Snow College wide receiver also gave opponents fits on the hardwood with his speed, leaping ability, athleticism and shooting prowess from 3-point range.
Dunn was Preston’s second-leading scorer (14.2 ppg) and also added 2.3 rpg. The second-team all-district selection could score in bunches, which was evidenced by his career-high 35 points against district foe Wood River. The senior, who is a very good defender, buried six treys in that game.
Coach’s comment: “Scottie was lights out this season. He hit 58 3-pointers this season and was huge in helping space the court, with Luke driving and Ty in the paint. ... He gave us a huge 1-2-3 punch and had an outstanding senior season.”
Cole DeBoard, Sr., Green Canyon
DeBoard and his younger brother, Cade, were instrumental in helping the Wolves remain in the top half of the region standings after graduating so many impactful seniors from last year’s region title squad.
The second-team all-region honoree ranked second on the team in assists (2.4 pg) and 3-pointers (51), and third in scoring (10.8 ppg). Cole DeBoard netted 21 and 17 points in GC’s two games against his former team, Sky View.
Coach’s comment: “Cole contributed so much to our program this year. His ability to shoot the ball was so big for us as we were able to spread people out and space the floor. Maybe more importantly, Cole was a phenomenal leader for our team. His communication and his ability to demand the best from teammates was invaluable.”