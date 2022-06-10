MILLVILLE — Even though it took place approximately a year-and-a-half ago, Ridgeline head boys basketball coach Kyle Day still remembers a play by then-junior forward Peyton Knowles like it was yesterday.
Knowles dove for a loose ball, but wasn’t able to corral it. Instead, Day reminisced, “the other guy got it and threw it to his teammate who was going to the basket, and Peyton got off the floor above the 3-point line, met the guy at the rim and blocked the shot off the backboard.”
No. 5 used his athleticism and tenacity to make a handful of plays like that during his three seasons as a starter for the Riverhawks. That kind of work rate really stood out to Day.
“(Knowles’) effort and hustle just epitomized the type of player that he is,” Day said. “... Most games, especially where it was tight, I’d never even sub for him. He’d play 32 minutes straight, unless there was foul trouble or unless the game was out of hand one way or the other because I knew he was going to be able to give us that type of an effort all of the time without any real diminishing returns.”
The son of Marty and Malayna Knowles was a big reason why the Riverhawks won three straight Region 11 championships — Ridgeline shared the crown with Sky View during the 2019-20 campaign — and went 27-3 in league-only games during that timespan. The Riverhawks were legitimate 4A state title contenders in all three of those seasons and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs in each of the last two.
“It was definitely awesome,” Knowles said. “We won a lot of games, especially here where pretty much everyone on the team in my class, we all grew up playing together on the same team, so that was pretty awesome to go from just being third-graders to playing high school ball together. It was really fun.”
The Petersboro native honed his skills and developed into a well-rounded player, and it showed his senior season. Knowles ranked first on his team in field goal percentage (57 percent), made field goals (123), made free throws (75), blocked shots (1.6 per game) and steals (1.3 pg) and finished second in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 pg). Knowles also averaged 2.0 assists an outing, which tied for the No. 3 spot on the squad.
For his efforts, Knowles was selected as the Region 11 Player of the Year and co-Defensive Player of the Year, alongside teammate Jake Smith. Indeed, Knowles made a big impact on both ends of the court and that’s why he’s The Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year.
“He’s such a tremendous kid and is somebody I will miss coaching a lot,” Day said. “I just loved the three years I had him and he was such an integral part of our team. Along with all of the other seniors, we’re going to miss him a great deal.”
Knowles was always a good defensive player for Ridgeline as he led the team in blocked shots as a sophomore, junior and senior, plus ranked first among all Cache Valley high school boys players during his final two seasons. He averaged at least 1.6 blocks an outing in each of his three seasons on the varsity squad.
“I take pride in my defense because a lot about defense is kind of just being smart and giving all of your effort, so if I could say I was a good defender than I could say I played hard,” Knowles said. “And I think I did.”
The 6-foot-6 forward made some substantial strides on the offensive end of the court throughout his prep career. No. 5 went from averaging 8.6 points per game as a sophomore, to 11.9 as a junior and 14.2 as a senior. Knowles used his lanky frame, athleticism and leaping ability to finish around the basket and above the rim all three seasons as a varsity mainstay, but really developed into a consistent shooter from the perimeter as a senior.
Knowles only attempted 15 3-pointers as a sophomore and only knocked down four of them. He went 12 for 32 from downtown as a junior and 20 of 44 as a senior. Being able to drain 45 percent of his 3-balls this past winter is something Knowles took a lot of pride in.
“Not to shout out Steve Smith or anything, but it would be frowned upon if I shot a 3 growing up,” Knowles said while chuckling. “But I’ve definitely worked on it (with the encouragement of coach Smith), just because it’s a lot harder to defend somebody that can extend their game, rather than just play within 15 feet of the hoop. So I feel like it definitely helped out our offense and our spacing.”
All of a sudden, opponents had to worry about guarding Knowles outside of the paint, in addition to getting dunked on. Watching Knowles evolve into a more well-rounded offensive threat was something Day thoroughly enjoyed.
“It was really gratifying to see that for Peyton because he was a hard worker and he really put his whole heart and soul into the game,” Day said. “And when somebody does that and really commits the way that he does, you want to see him get rewarded with that improvement. And sometimes it doesn’t happen the way that we feel like it should, but for him it really did. ... We had a lot of talented guys, but we knew that he was kind of the straw the stirs the drink, so to speak, and really just kind of made everything work for us. And that’s a credit to his improvement (over the years).”
Knowles was a consistent scorer for the Riverhawks as a senior as he finished with 10 or more points in 18 games, including his last seven. He poured in a career-high 25 points against a good Timpview team, and 20 or more against 3A power Grantsville, Springville, Cedar and Pine View.
The talented football player — Knowles was a key contributor on Ridgeline’s 4A state championship squad — was also an unselfish player for the Riverhawks, as evidenced by his high field goal percentage and solid assist average. Knowles dished out three or four helpers in 11 games this past season and came through with an impressive nine assists in Ridgeline’s huge come-from-behind victory over reigning state champion Dixie in the 4A state quarterfinals as a junior.
Knowles listed that win against Dixie, a victory over 6A power Bingham that same season and a triumph over Sky View as a sophomore as three of his favorite memories in high school. The Riverhawks trailed Bingham by five points at halftime, but outscored the Miners by an impressive 44-24 clip in the final two quarters. Knowles contributed with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in that game.
The Riverhawks weren’t able to sneak up on anybody this past season, but that was just fine with Knowles, who helped his team win 15 games by double figures, including six by more than 20 points.
“Every game we played we definitely got the best out of every team, just because we’ve kind of had that target on our back, even in the preseason,” Knowles said. “But, I don’t know, I kind of liked it. I liked knowing that if a team’s going to give us their best and we can still beat them (that was pretty gratifying).”
Knowles has been in contact with some teams about playing basketball in college, but he is currently focused on preparing to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will serve in Guatemala and report to the Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Mexico City in early August.
Day is supremely confident Knowles has what it takes to play at the next level.
“He’ll have a chance to play if he wants to do that when he gets back, for sure,” Day said. “It’s just a matter of having things kind of line up for him post mission. But he definitely has the tools to get there and I think really as a player, he has more potential to reach, which is an exciting thing.”
OFFENSIVE MVP
Bryler Shurtliff, Sr., West Side
Shurtliff started playing varsity basketball for the Pirates when he was a freshman and capped off a special prep career as West Side’s all-time leading scorer with 1,593 points.
The 6-4 forward averaged 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a senior on his way to being named the 2A Fifth District Player of the Year. Shurtliff, a two-time first-team all-state honoree and one-time second-team all-state selection, poured in 35 points in West Side’s 53-47 victory over Nampa Christian in a state play-in game.
“Obviously he meant a lot to our program, not only because he could score, but he was also an excellent rebounder and fantastic defender,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Each game we knew our opponents were focused on stopping Bryler from scoring, but even with the extra attention, he was able to earn crucial points and critical rebounds. Bryler helped West Side win many games over the last four years and will be greatly missed.”
With Shurtliff helping to lead the way, the Pirates won at least a share of four consecutive district championships. Shurliff, who will play college football at Idaho State University, was also a three-time first-time all-state performer on the gridiron for West Side, which has captured three straight state titles in the sport — the first program in 2A history to accomplish that feat.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Jake Smith, Sr., Ridgeline
Smith didn’t score a lot of points for the Riverhawks, but he sure made his presence felt on the other end of the court. No. 12 was selected as the Region 11 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, alongside Knowles.
The 6-2 guard put the clamps on several talented opponents, including the likes of Green Canyon’s Spencer Maughan and Dixie’s Cam Dyer, who Day referred to as a “6-7, 220 linebacker looking sort of an athlete.” Smith helped limit Maughan to seven and eight points in Ridgeline’s final two of three showdowns against Green Canyon. Maughan was on fire heading into the Wolves’ second regular season matchup against the Riverhawks as he had poured in 20 or more points six times in a seven-game stretch. Meanwhile, Dyer only scored a single point in Dixie’s victory over Ridgeline in the 4A semifinals.
“He really made that his primary goal all year long,” Day said of 4A’s state champion in the 400-meter dash. “I mean, Jake, there really are few players I’ve seen work as hard as Jake Smith did to become better each year. ... Really I can’t say enough good things about what Jake Smith did on that end, and it was his intelligence, but also just his tenacity to always give whatever he could to that assignment. And he would listen to scouting reports and really just execute a game plan. But his athleticism, which you could see in track, really shined through in his ability to go guard, and not just his quickness but his physicality as well.”
TOP NEWCOMER
Carter Davis, Jr., Sky View
Davis made his presence felt in nearly every facet of the game for the Bobcats as a junior. No. 5 gave opponents fits with his length on both ends of the court, his crafty array of offensive moves around the basket and his ability to knock down 3-pointers.
The 6-5 guard ranked first on his team in steals (1.7 pg), second in scoring (13.2 ppg) and assists (2.7 pg), and third in rebounds (3.7 pg) and 3-balls (36). Davis was also a good free throw shooter for the Bobcats as he drained 76 percent of his freebies.
Davis, who only scored 32 points in very limited time as a sophomore, played some of his best ball at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He came through with 19 points, four boards, six assists in two steals in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, and 14 points and five rebounds in Sky View’s heartbreaking loss to eventual champion Snow Canyon one day later. Davis also went off for 26 points and 10 rebounds in a revenge game against Mountain Crest late in the season.
“Carter with his length and athleticism made it tough on other teams’ offenses,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “He was a very hard worker and made his teammates better. He is tough to defend with his ability to finish with either hand around the rim. We were a better team with Carter on the floor with his ability to understand the game and always be thinking of ways we as a team can improve.”