NORTH LOGAN — Scoring a golden goal in overtime in a state championship game is something most lacrosse players only dream about, but it was a reality for Green Canyon’s Weston Christensen.
The junior scooped up a ground ball 20-or-so seconds into overtime, sprinted 30-plus yards and fired a shot into the back of the net, propelling the Wolves to a thrilling 9-8 victory over top-seeded Sky View in front of a large crowd at Zion Bank Stadium in Herriman.
“It’s still honestly kind of hitting me,” Christensen said when asked about the goal five weeks later. “Honestly, I’ll sometimes be sitting there and I’m like, ‘wow, that actually happened.’”
It was certainly a dynamic play by Christensen, who effortlessly won possession of the ball in the midst of five other players. The defender then proceeded to display top-notch field awareness, stick skills and shot placement to provide the biggest moment in the history of the program.
“Honestly, when he picked that ball up in that overtime, I kind of turned to one of my assistant coaches and said, ‘OK, it’s over, Weston’s got it,’” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “We ran that play hundreds of times and if those defenders didn’t come out and respect him as a long pole with a ball, he’s got it.”
As far as Oldham is concerned, Christensen’s dedication in practice is what allowed him to shine in the Wolves’ biggest game against their biggest rival.
“We did lots and lots of ground ball drills this year, especially towards the end of the season,” Oldham said. “And we’d do them in really confined spaces and we would do them in open spaces, and Weston was kind of the guy that usually got the ball. ... It just shows his skill and also the recognition that it’s not just picking up the ground ball, it’s then getting your stick free from traffic, getting to open space, and that’s what he did.”
When Christensen wasn’t scoring an occasional goal or gobbling up ground balls, he was anchoring arguably the best defense in Utah’s 4A classification. The Wolves, who ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, gave up nine goals or fewer in 17 of 20 games. Only Sky View, Olympus and Park City — three state finalists — ended up scoring in double digits against Green Canyon, which allowed four or fewer goals in 11 games. The Wolves (14-6) shut out Logan and Waterford, plus only conceded a single goal in two other contests.
“That was definitely, I think, our strong point as a team,” Christensen said. “Obviously, we were a (well-rounded team), but I think defensively ... we had like a sense of unity that together we’ll win, and I think that’s what helped us to be so successful.”
What makes the 6-foot-0, 155-pound Christensen an elite defender?
“He plays bigger than he is,” Oldham said. “He’s a tall kid, but he’s not one of these big, 6-4, 220-pound D-poles like you see in college. But he plays big. He’s willing to body up when he needs to body up. I think what makes him really effective, though, is his stick skills that he spends a ton of time on. So when he gets that ground ball, he keeps it most of the time.”
The son of Blake and Holli Christensen ranked second on the team in ground balls (73) and forced turnovers (26) en route to being selected as the 4A MVP by the Deseret News. The first-team all-region and all-state honoree is a consummate team player and he’s The Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year.
“Another thing about Weston is he knows how to play with his other defenders really well,” Oldham said. “They all complement each other really well and Weston’s skills are really good, but he also was able to play where his strengths were and let Zack Dougal play were he was strong and let Braxton Bushman play where he was strong, let Dylan Atkinson play where he was strong. ... He’s a great communicator, as well. He’s able to see different options and communicate that well, so he’s a good leader, but he’s also a much better teammate.”
Indeed, it was a special season for Christensen, which is remarkable when you consider he suffered a significant shoulder and scapula injury, which involved a lot of nerve damage, last March. Christensen went to see a specialist, who informed him he would need surgery and would “probably never play lacrosse again,” Oldham said.
“Weston came back, got a physical trainer and just worked and worked and worked,” Oldham said. “And when they went back out to get the surgery done, the physician looked at him and said, ‘he’s already made more progress than I think what we would do with surgery, so just keep doing what he’s doing.’ ... And so he stayed with that program and just worked and worked and worked, and built his body up, built his strength and his conditioning, and that, to me, (was special). I mean, it’s kind of hard to teach that or coach that. That’s one of the things that’s been fun about him is his determination.”
Christensen’s determination helped Green Canyon right the ship from a rocky start to the season. The Wolves lost four of their first six games, although, in all fairness, all four of those setbacks were to 5A and 6A programs, including the two best at the 5A level. Green Canyon only lost to 6A Lone Peak and Mountain Ridge by one goal.
The Wolves were dominant in Region 11 action against everyone except the Bobcats, who beat their rivals to the south by scorelines of 9-6 and 10-7. That’s what made Green Canyon’s nailbiting win over Sky View in the 4A championship game even more gratifying.
“When we lost to Sky View, that just kind of put some other gas in the fire and, at that point, it kind of switched for some of us, I think, and we started getting just more amped up — we wanted it more,” said Christensen, who dished out three assists in Green Canyon’s come-from-behind 13-10 victory over Ridgeline in the 4A semifinals. “And I think we just started working harder in a sense (that we knew) it wasn’t a given that we were going to be the best team (in 4A) like last year. We had to work for it.”
In addition to excelling as a defender, Christensen was also utilized by the Wolves as a long-stick midfielder in man-up advantages.
“That’s pretty rare to put a pole into a man-up situation, but he has great stick skills, probably some of the best on the team,” Oldham asserted.
Christensen started playing lacrosse six years ago and has been showcasing his skills for the club program, True Lacrosse, based out of the Salt Lake City area, for nearly three years. He played some football and tennis, plus competed in track & field, when he was younger.
No. 43 was a starter for the Wolves when he was a sophomore, but improved considerably as a junior. For starters, Christensen, who scored nine goals (all in separate games) and dished out seven assists this past season, worked hard to become a better athlete.
“Probably first off I feel like I got a lot more athletic and I still have a lot more room to get more athletic,” said Christensen when asked about the biggest strides he made in 2022. “But I think I got a lot faster, which helped in clears. I stepped up a bit more as a leader, for sure, as we lost some really good seniors (from 2021), so I kind of had to step up in that way. ... And then just kind of having a little bit more fun with (the sport helped). I was more relaxed this year. I had more fun in the games and kind of played a little less timid, which I think helped vs. last year.”
Christensen takes a great deal of pride in being “kind to everybody,” and feels like that is one of his biggest strengths he brings to the team.
“I don’t often get mad at people, which sometimes can be good, sometimes can be bad,” said Christensen, who is from Box Elder County and has lived in Cache Valley for six years. “But I also feel like I help everyone feel comfortable, which I think brings out the best playing in everyone. And then I can also be pretty positive in giving (my teammates) advice and taking advice myself as well. But I do enjoy kind of building that team bond. I think I’m fairly good at that.”
Oldham concurred and gushed about Christensen’s character.
“The other (great) thing about Weston is probably his humility,” Oldham said. “He’s had a lot of recognition this last year and he just takes it, he’s grateful for it, but it doesn’t go to his head. I’ve never once seen him treat another player poorly. ... And that’s kind of how he plays. He’s not a trash talker. He just goes out there and puts his head down, and he’s always looking for ways to improve.”
TOP NEWCOMER
Noah White, Sr., Ridgeline
A five-year hiatus from the sport was not enough to prevent White from making a significant impact for the Riverhawks.
The dynamic football player last competed in lacrosse as a seventh-grader, but quickly regained his old stick skills on his way to earning second-team all-region and all-state honors at a short stick defensive midfielder. Additionally, White’s speed, athleticism and tenacity helped propel Ridgeline to a 12-4 record this past spring.
“I followed Noah White during the 2021 state championship football season and a teammate mentioned to me that Noah had played lacrosse before,” Ridgeline head coach Clay Christoffersen said. “I reached out to Noah during the basketball season and he agreed to play for the lacrosse team (this past) spring. Noah is very coachable and committed. He picked up his old skills quickly and put in the extra time outside of practice. He is a gifted athlete, fast and has a quick first step. It became easy to get him more playing time and it was a privilege to coach him. He has a bright future ahead.”
In 12 of 16 games recorded on maxpreps, White contributed with six goals, six assists and 31 ground balls for the Riverhawks, who scored in double figures in 14 contests. No. 4 also found the back of the net in Ridgeline’s competitive 4A semifinal loss to eventual champion Green Canyon. The future Utah State University football player found the back of the net twice in a win against Logan and dished out a pair of assists in a 19-0 drubbing of Springville.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Parker Robbins, Sr., Sky View
This recent graduate came storming back from a broken toe that forced him to miss three weeks early in the season.
Led by Robbins, Sky View had the most explosive attack in 4A in ’22. The Bobcats (15-4) scored in double figured in 17 of 19 games and netted nine goals in the other two contests. The first-team all-state selection and Region 11 Offensive Player of the Year racked up a team-high 57 goals, despite missing five games, ranked second on the team in assists (25) and averaged 3.6 ground balls an outing, which tied for the No. 2 spot on the squad.
The explosive and versatile Robbins — he was an attacker and middie for the Bobcats — exploded for seven goals in a playoff victory over Utah Military Academy, found the back of the net six times on two other occasions and came through with a memorable game-winning goal in overtime against Ridgeline — his fifth goal of the showdown. The future Westminster College player scored in all 14 games he played this past season and dished out at least one assist in 12 of those contests.
“Parker had a rocky start to the season,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said. “He was coming back from a back injury and injured his foot after the first game. We made the decision to have him rest and heal until after spring break. When he came back, he had a lot of enthusiasm and energy, and really brought a new life to our offense. ... What impressed me most, though, is how he developed his game throughout the season. He really improved how he played on a team offense. He started scoring by moving off ball and cutting and creating offensive movement. Previously, he would try to always score off a dodge. He also began to get a lot more assists later in the year as he would dodge and feed his teammates.”
DEFENSIVE MVP
Koji Schwartz, Sr., Sky View
Not only did the Bobcats score a lot of goals this past spring, they were stingy defensively, and Schwartz was a big reason why.
Sky View held 15 of its 20 opponents to nine or fewer goals, including its final six foes of the season. The Bobcats, who lost their four games by a combined seven goals, shut out Logan and Utah Military Academy, and conceded three or fewer goals on five other occasions.
Despite missing two games, Schwartz, a first-team all-region and all-state selection as a defender, led the Bobcats in ground balls with 69 and finished second in forced turnovers with 28 — only three behind the leader. No. 89 also contributed with two goals — one against Logan and the other against Mountain Crest — and an assist for the Region 11 champions.
“Koji is a strong athlete,” Cannell said of the formidable 5-11, 190-pounder Schwartz. “We usually place him on the opposing team’s best player and he still has great success. What we really appreciate about his game is his off-ball presence on the field. He keeps his teammates in a good place to make a play and defend through strong communication and keeping himself in the right place as well. The few games he missed, we sorely missed him and had a notable deficit on defense.”