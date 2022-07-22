Support Local Journalism

NORTH LOGAN — Scoring a golden goal in overtime in a state championship game is something most lacrosse players only dream about, but it was a reality for Green Canyon’s Weston Christensen.

The junior scooped up a ground ball 20-or-so seconds into overtime, sprinted 30-plus yards and fired a shot into the back of the net, propelling the Wolves to a thrilling 9-8 victory over top-seeded Sky View in front of a large crowd at Zion Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

