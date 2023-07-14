SMITHFIELD — The 2022 high school boys lacrosse season was a memorable one for the Bobcats, who went 15-4 and were one goal in regulation away from capturing a 4A state championship.
Sky View graduated several talented seniors from that team, including three that garnered first-team all-state honors. Indeed, there were some questions marks for the Bobcats heading into the 2023 campaign, but they were more than up for the challenge.
The Bobcats kicked off their season by going 6-1 against 5A and 6A opponents in the month of March, and veteran attackman Sean Tempest was a big reason why. The senior scored 21 goals and dished out 11 assists during those seven games, which included a three-goal performance in Sky View’s 7-4 loss to formidable 6A program Lone Peak.
That was one of only two losses for Sky View this past spring. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, their other setback was by one goal to Green Canyon in the finals of the 4A state tournament — just like a year ago. Nevertheless, it was still an unforgettable two-season stretch for Sky View, which went 35-6 overall, including 19-1 in Region 11 action.
"After we lost my junior year in the state championship (game), I was pissed,” Tempest said. “I was not happy. I didn't play the best in the state championship and I realized that, so I made it my goal to never feel like I didn't play good enough and ... my senior year I (accomplished) that. I never played not good enough to my standard and I don't have anything looking back (that I regret). And team wise, we were motivated. It sucks losing that far in ... but I think we were super motivated at the start of the season and we came out hot. ... One last game is not going to define our season.”
Tempest was the most consistent goal-scoring threat in 4A this past spring as he netted multiple goals in 15 of 22 games on his way to leading the classification with 64. The only team Tempest didn’t score against in ’23 was Bear River. In all fairness, No. 81 missed at least half of both games against the Bears.
The Smithfield native was much more than a potent goal scorer, though, and that’s why he was selected as the 2023 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year. Tempest was also tabbed the Deseret News 4A MVP.
"He's just such a good asset to have on any team,” SV head coach Bryant Cannell said of Tempest. “He's very coachable, but he's also a very good leader. He's a student of the game, so he's always looking for ways to improve himself, but also his teammates and help the team perform better. So, he's very good to have in a team culture, he's very good to have as an individual player. But I really just enjoy the overall positive impact he has on everyone around him.”
Tempest is the first Sky View player to receive either of the aforementioned awards.
"I mean, for me, I think it shouldn't just be me,” Tempest said. “I think it should be my teammates who get a shout out, too. They took a lot of pressure off me and it was just so easy to do what I wanted to do and help them do what they wanted to do. … I just want to thank my teammates and just my coaches, for sure. They did a lot and a lot of it goes unnoticed, I think.”
The Bobcats relied on the three-year starter to score more as senior after graduating ’22 Herald Journal All-Valley Offensive MVP Parker Robbins, and he was definitely up to the challenge. Tempest found the back of the net at least four times in nine games, including a career-high eight in a gratifying 16-7 victory over Green Canyon in the region opener for both programs. The son of Nichole and Damon Tempest also came through with six goals and one assist in a 14-6 win over Ridgeline that virtually wrapped up the region title outright for Sky View.
"Sophomore and junior seasons he had a lot of older talent around him ... so he in the past was more of an assist guy,” Cannell said. “He would always set up other people. But then his senior season, we had a big hole to fill with a lot of those guys leaving, so he really developed himself as a scorer and a shooter, and just being able to get goals for the team, while also looking to set other people up."
“My junior year I was more of a (facilitator),” said Tempest, who led the Bobcats in assists as a junior with 33 and ranked second on the team in assists as a sophomore with 19. “I helped out the team and I had people around me that could score whenever they wanted, so that was nice. You know, I didn't have a lot of pressure on me, but my senior year I had a little more pressure on me, but I still feel like I had the same amount of help. It was just different. I had to score more and people had to be the (facilitator) to me. ... I liked the pressure on me.”
Tempest, who finished with 55 goals as a junior, learned how to better deal with pressure as a senior starter on Sky View’s football team. He excelled as a defensive back as he garnered first-team all-region accolades. Tempest didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year.
"A lot, actually,” Tempest said when asked how much his success in football helped him excel in lacrosse. “I would say that's probably the most stressful I've been is Friday Night lights with Toph Howell coaching you," Tempest continued while chuckling. "I mean, he expects a lot, so that helped a lot just to be under that pressure."
Playing football also helped Tempest develop into a better athlete for his final high school season of lacrosse, Cannell asserted.
"Yeah, I always love having multi-sport athletes on my team,” he said. “I think it helped him be more well rounded. He definitely came into the season in really good shape and, yeah, his footwork is definitely better off for playing football because he played defensive back, so he had really good footwork.”
In addition to pouring in 64 goals, No. 81 ranked fourth on his team in assists this past season with 18, plus contributed with 41 ground balls and 10 forced turnovers. Tempest was very disciplined, to boot, as he was only whistled for four penalties in 22 games.
"He was the boss on our offense, but more he just really helped us find our identity,” Cannell said. “He helped build other people to find their identity, and without him we struggled. I think we had two halves of a game where he sat out and our offense really struggled, and both of those were against Bear River. So, when he was on the field, it made everything else just work better."
When asked about his favorite memories playing lacrosse at Sky View, Tempest talked about the long road trips, wins against Green Canyon, team bonding activities such as playing pickleball — “we played pickleball a lot as a team" — and grinding away in practice.
"The practices, the hard practices, those were fun,” he said. “They sucked, but they were fun.”
Tempest has been playing lacrosse for nine years now and it has unquestionably enriched his life.
“Growing up I was all about sports, so everything was based around sports,” he said. “I mean, every family vacation, everything was for lacrosse. It was a big impact on my life, for sure."
Whether Tempest will play his signature sport in college is still up in the air. The Smithfield native’s current focus is embarking on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tempest will start his home MTC experience next week, enter the Mexico City MTC a short time later and eventually serve in the Santiago, Chile, mission.
“Once I get back from my mission I'll see where everything is, but for right now I don't really know exactly what I'm going to do,” he said.
OFFENSIVE MVP
JACK JENSON, SR., RIDGELINE
This athletic senior excelled as a three-year starter for Ridgeline as he led the team or tied for the team lead in goals in each of those three seasons.
When the Riverhawks needed a goal, they usually turned to Jenson and he delivered on many occasions. No. 35 paced Ridgeline in goals (38) and assists (22) this season. Only one player in the region dished out more assists than Jenson who, with his athletic 6-foot-3 frame, was difficult for opposing defenders to contend with. Jenson, who netted 42 goals as a junior and 38 as a sophomore, also gobbled up 43 ground balls as a senior, which was just three off the team lead.
Jenson came through with some of his best performances in Ridgeline’s biggest games. Case in point: The first-team all-state honoree buried nine shots in a pair of narrow wins over Green Canyon, plus contributed with four goals and three assists in Ridgeline’s first showdown with Sky View.
"I can't express how great it was to have Jack as a senior leader on the team this season," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "Jack worked relentlessly over the years to have been able to perform at such a high level during his senior year. Jack truly was a go-to guy, especially when the offense needed a boost. An aspect I loved about Jack's play is that he could be very unselfish by drawing the defense in and dumping the ball off to a teammate to score. He embodied the feeling that an assist was a good as a goal. I'm proud of Jack for his accolades and accomplishments this year."
DEFENSIVE MVP
KOJI SCHWARTZ, SR., SKY VIEW
Like Jenson, Schwartz was a torn in his opponents’ side for each of the past three seasons — only on the other side of the ball.
No. 89 forced a lot of turnovers and gobbled up a wealth of ground balls in each of those seasons, and was a two-time first-team all-state selection. Schwartz racked up 36 caused turnovers as a senior, which ranked second in 4A behind Bear River’s Fierce Miller, and he also ranked third on his team in ground balls with 72. Schwartz recorded similar impressive statistics in the each of the previous two seasons as he had 69 ground balls and 28 forced turnovers as a junior, and 57 and 31, respectively, as a sophomore.
Schwartz, who assisted on a goal in a regular season win against Judge Memorial as a senior, sparkled against some of Sky View’s top opponents. He came through with seven ground balls and four forced turnovers in a nailbiting 9-8 triumph over Green Canyon, plus caused four turnovers against 6A power Lone Peak.
"I've been around lacrosse coming up on 18, 19 years now, and I've only seen a few players like this, but he has a lot of control over what's going on in front of him, but also what's going on around him and the awareness of game-like situations, the awareness of where other people going against him are while also playing on-ball defense,” Cannell said when asked what makes Schwartz such a good defender. “He's just incredible in that sense and he has very good composure, plus he has all of the technical skills, right? He has the footwork, he has the stick work, he's able to keep guys in front of him. He rarely gets beat.”
GLUE GUY
WESTON CHRISTENSEN, SR., GREEN CANYON
There’s no question the Wolves received a huge boost when this senior returned to their lineup late in the season.
Christensen, the 2022 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year and Deseret News 4A MVP, worked diligently to salvage his senior season after suffering an ACL tear during the fall. Green Canyon went 7-1 when No. 43 was finally able to play and that lone loss was by one goal. Not only was Christensen a standout defender for the Wolves, he was a valuable offensive weapon in man-up situations as a long stick middle. Christensen found the back of the net against Judge Memorial, Mountain Crest, Bear River and Ridgeline, plus dished out a big assist against Sky View in the 4A title tilt.
Christensen, who excelled in the classroom as he was an academic all-state pick, was a game saver for Green Canyon in its 8-7 overtime victory over Juan Diego in the quarterfinals of the playoffs as he scooped up five ground balls and forced four turnovers. Perhaps more importantly, he was an invaluable leader for the now two-time reigning 4A champions.
"I cannot image a better definition for an athlete and leader like Weston,” GC head coach Troy Oldham said. “He was the 'glue' on our team in so many ways. When he was hurt, he led in the weight room. During school, he led by example as a student-athlete. And once we got him back on the field, every player was lifted because they were so excited to be playing with Weston again. With Weston, we all performed at a higher level and I know that is one of the reasons our team peaked when it did."
