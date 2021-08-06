MILLVILLE — The first high school boys soccer match following Spring Break was a rough one for Ridgeline, which lost at home to a very good Green Canyon side, 2-0.
That score would have been even more lopsided had Ridgeline goalkeeper Riley Garvert not made a couple of spectacular saves.
“When we first played Green Canyon, I remember that was the most frustrating game of the season,” Garvert said. “I was just really mad with the way we played because we were a lot better than what we showed.”
To their credit, the Riverhawks did not dwell on that poor performance. Instead, Ridgeline gradually improved and, without question, was playing its best soccer at the end of the spring. It paid off as the Riverhawks won their last five matches — the final four either on the road or at a neutral site — and captured their second state championship in five seasons.
Garvert was one of the linchpins to Ridgeline’s success in 2021, and the junior has been a consistent performer ever since he took over the starting goalkeeping role pretty early in his freshman year.
“Riley has always been very consistent and he’s always been a great, quiet leader,” Ridgeline head coach Dale Buchanan said. “And so typically we start from the back and move forward as far as accessing where we need to place the right people. Riley is perfectly in the goalkeeper position and a leader because he sees the game really well and he never loses focus, ever. He is a 100 percent dialed in when he shows up, he’s focused 100 percent on what the other team is doing, what he has to do. Every bit of the goalkeeper role, he fulfills and exemplifies, and that translates to the rest of the team just by his example of doing the work and doing it well.”
Not only was Garvert consistent, he was typically stellar when called upon. This was especially in the case in the playoffs as the Providence native only allowed two goals in four matches.
Ridgeline was reeling a bit in the round of 16 when host Crimson Cliffs scored in the final 45 scored of regulation to force overtime. The playoff match ended up going to a shootout and Garvert blocked two of the penalty kicks to propel his team to the quarterfinals. No. 0 actually made three saves during the shootout, but Crimson Cliffs was awarded a retake after the official ruled Garvert moved forward off his line.
“Yeah, I was more relieved than happy when we won that game because we could have gone home first round,” Garvert said.
And while Garvert admitted to feeling “relieved,” there was never a doubt in his mind he was going to come through for his side in the shootout.
“Actually, not really,” Garvert said when asked if he had any nerves. “I was more nervous during the overtime because there was more pressure and more opportunities to have like a mental mistake. ... I don’t know, PKs are hard, but I had confidence and as soon as the overtimes were over I was like, ‘OK, we’ve won the game. I can do this.’ I had confidence in myself and I knew my teammates would make the shots, so I knew I just had to get one or two blocks and we would win the game. I practiced PKs throughout the season, so I knew I could do it.”
A week after outlasting No. 6 Crimson Cliffs, No. 11 Ridgeline traveled to southern Utah once again and left with a 2-0 victory over No. 3 Dixie. The Riverhawks were up 2-nil midway through the second half when the Flyers were awarded a penalty kick. Once again, the son of Laura and Steve Garvert was up to the challenge.
“Honestly, I’m not sure how he saves half of what he saves because a lot of them are shots most other goalkeepers cannot reach or couldn’t react to,” Buchanan said. “He just has an amazing reaction speed. He seems to be in the right place most of the time. I’ve never met a keeper that’s been better at stopping PKs. I want to say it was seven PKs saved ... throughout the season.”
Ridgeline then proceeded to win its next two matches — 1-0 against Mountain Crest and 2-1 against Stansbury — to lift the 4A state championship trophy. The Riverhawks were the underdogs, at least according to seed, in each of their four playoff games, and Garvert was selected as the MVP of the tournament.
It was a memorable season for Garvert, who finished with seven shutouts and only conceded one goal in six other matches. The Riverhawks were one of only three teams to shut out Mountain Crest (twice) and Region 11 co-champion Sky View.
Indeed, Garvert did his job match in and match out for the Riverhawks, and he is the 2021 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year.
“He’s the type of athlete that you look to build your program with because of his charter and personality as well, as well as the work ethic,” Buchanan said. “Everything about him exemplifies what we as a program try to put together with each and every athlete.”
Garvert has been playing soccer since he was 5 years old, but didn’t compete at keeper until six or seven years ago. What about the position appeals to No. 0?
“When I was young, I was never scared to dive,” said Garvert, who is a guard on Ridgeline’s basketball team and played football through his sophomore season. “It hurt, but it was fun. I played receiver in football and liked to make the diving catches, and goalie just looked cool because you’re the man when you make a cool save. It was just fun. And when I was a kid, I liked to drop kick the ball, so from a pretty young age I just kind of liked it.”
Buchanan has been impressed by the strides Garvert has made on a yearly basis. Competing in a very good region certainly helps and that was definitely the case this past spring. Three of the four 4A semifinalists were Cache Valley squads, plus quarterfinalist Green Canyon was one of the best teams in the state.
“Every game in region you had to be on your toes the whole game, you had to keep your head up, you’ve got to always be talking,” said Garvert, whose side defeated an opponent from all three 4A regions in the postseason. “... Yeah, we have a great region, so it was a really good test throughout the season.”
The first-team all-state selection made a point to thank his coaches and teammates for helping him excel in 2021.
“(I’m proud) of the seniors and coaches,” said Garvert, who plays his club soccer for head coach Dan Cox at Aggies FC. “Without them, nothing good happens. Credit to all the defenders that helped me out. They were good. Without them I wouldn’t have gotten the spotlight.”
OFFENSIVE MVP
Kadin Reese, Sr., Preston
Bottling up Reese was surely the objective of every Preston opponent last fall, but few teams succeeded. The forward scored in nearly every match as a senior for the Indians.
Reese led all local boys players in goals (19) and assists (11) this past season, and was able to parlay that success to a scholarship at NAIA program Dakota Wesleyan University. No. 7 recorded hat tricks against Bonneville and Pocatelllo, and braces against Hillcrest and Burley.
“He’s that kid we just looked to up front,” Preston head coach Kira Matthews said. “We knew he would get the job done for us and if it was close, he was the one we were looking for. A lot of it is the extra time and effort he put in. The kid plays year-round and it’s his passion. He loves to score.”
Reese also had a flair for finishing in fantastic fashion. Reese scored on a stunning bicycle kick from 15 yards out against Pocatello, plus completely froze Century’s keeper on a dipping free kick from well outside the 18-yard box. No. 7 found the back of the net in three of Preston’s four matches against Century, which is one of Idaho’s premier programs at the 4A level.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Jace Blotter, Sr., Green Canyon
Green Canyon was downright stingy on defense this past season, and Blotter was a very big reason why. No. 4 anchored Green Canyon’s backline from his center back position — a backline that shut out 10 of 18 opponents and limited five others to a single goal.
Led by Blotter, the Wolves blanked five of their first six opponents this spring.
Not only was the recent Green Canyon graduate a lockdown defender, he was a viable offensive threat. Very rarely are center backs given the leeway to press forward in the run of play like Blotter was. Blotter, who was tireless in his work rate and quick to recover when he did venture forward in the attack, was credited with a trio of assists on the season.
“Jace has a competitive drive that is hard to match,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “He could be absolutely exhausted, but he will never let his level drop. His hunger to improve, his ability to understand and implement tactical changes (was very good). Jace is a next-level competitor. I have loved my time coaching him.”
TOP NEWCOMER
Gabe Watson, So., Ridgeline
It was a storybook ending to the state tournament for Watson, who netted the game-winning goals in the 4A semifinals and finals. The sophomore finished a lovely shot top shelf against Mountain Crest in the 73rd minute and, one day later, slotted home a pass to feet with 11 minutes remaining in the finals against Stansbury. The score was deadlocked at 1-1 at the time.
No. 21 scored three other goals this past season — in two separate matches against Logan. It took a while for Watson to “figure out where he fit in,” Buchanan said, but once he did he was integral to Ridgeline’s success.
“It was a joy to watch somebody of his age contribute to the team in such a way as he did this season,” Buchanan said. “And again, I think it speaks to the type of program the boys have helped create, and that’s everybody can contribute at any point, and that the varsity level is more to do with performance based opportunities rather than what year you are in school. ... And Gabe did an amazing job this year.”