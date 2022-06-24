MILLVILLE — The road to a second straight 4A state title appeared to be somewhat of a bumpy one for a Ridgeline boys soccer program that graduated a wealth of talented players, including five who garnered all-state honors.
There’s no question the Riverhawks brought back several proven performers at the varsity level, but their were some big shoes to fill from a 2021 side that which won four consecutive playoff matches as the higher-seeded team. No. 11 Ridgeline’s magical postseason run culminated with a 2-1 victory over No. 8 Stansbury in the championship match.
“It's harder to stay on top than to get to the top is what we always said, and so we have to outwork everyone,” Ridgeline all-state goalkeeper Riley Garvert said. “So we'd come before practice, after practice and we'd just put in extra time, and I know a lot of teams didn't do that. So we had to really work for it and we almost got it. I think we deserved it, but that's how it goes sometimes.”
Indeed, the Riverhawks came oh so close to becoming the first-ever high school team from Cache Valley to capture back-to-back state championships. No. 3 Ridgeline won its first two playoff matches in convincing fashion and then dominated top-seeded Crimson Cliffs for large stretches in the finals before falling by a 1-0 scoreline in overtime.
It was a painful ending to an otherwise stellar season for the Riverhawks, who took a 10-match winning streak into the finals. Nevertheless, the Region 11 champions clearly proved they could reload in a hurry. Having a four-year starter like Garvert leading the charge certainly helped.
“It was the most successful season I've had,” said Garvert, who also played basketball for the Riverhawks and football through his sophomore season. “It was super fun, the best team chemistry we had. Yeah, we were a solid team and it was good to look back on it, and I'm very proud of our team.”
With Garvert patrolling the net, opposing teams had a whale of a time finding the back of the net. The Riverhawks only conceded two goals in a pair of matches during the 2022 campaign, shut out nine opponents and limited seven others to a single goal. Ridgeline gave up a measly three goals in 10 Region 11 games, and the son of Laura and Steve Garvert was a big reason why.
“Yeah, it was pretty satisfying,” Garvert said. “Obviously, that's the main goal is to get a shutout, and the three goals they did score against us I felt were kind of unlucky for us. I felt like we should have given up no goals, personally. ... But honestly, shutouts are a team stat. It starts from the forwards and works its way all the way back to me, and so they freaking balled out too, all of those guys. I mean, a lot of those games I was pretty bored. I didn't really do much.”
While it’s true the Riverhawks defended very well collectively, Garvert was still called upon to make at least one critical save in nearly every game. A regular season road matchup against Sky View was a prime example as No. 0 stymied the Bobcats on a pair of golden scoring opportunities in a 1-0 Riverhawk win.
Simply put, Garvert got the job done night in and night out for the Riverhawks, which is why he earned first-team all-state accolades as a junior and senior. It’s also why the Providence native is the Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year for the second season in a row.
“He was our guy,” Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. “We counted on Riley for a lot of really important saves. Every game we always asked Riley to make that one, big save a game. We knew that he was capable of it and the team knew that Riley was going to do his job and keep us in games, and that sparked the entire team.”
Garvert’s quick feet and cat-like reflexes made life difficult at times for opposing strikers. Alexander referred to Garvert as “crazy athletic.”
“He can get from point A to B on that goal frame like nothing I've ever seen,” Alexander said. “Shots that should have gone in the goal, Riley somehow gets a fingertip on that deflects it into the crossbar. He just makes unreal saves, but honestly it's his awareness and the way he leads that defensive line (that also stands out. Center back) Andrew (Findley) does a really good job of listening to Riley and that helps out, but that backline is owned and operated through our goalkeeper, and he does a really good job of leading those guys.”
Garvert’s leadership and “attitude” were other things that stood out to Alexander when talking about his four-year starting keeper.
“Riley is very competitive, but he also has a way with his silent demeanor to get his team up and at his level,” Alexander said. “He does it so calmly when others think that screaming and yelling and being the loud voice of the team is the way to do it. He had a way of building the entire team with his calm, soft demeanor.”
That “calm, soft demeanor” certainly came in handy for Garvert in critical junctures of several matches throughout his prep career. As a junior, No. 0 made a pair of gigantic saves in Ridgeline’s triumph over Crimson Cliffs in a shootout in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Garvert also foiled Dixie on a penalty kick in the second half in the following playoff game.
When asked what skill set he takes the most pride in, Garvert did not hesitate.
“Being composed,” Garvert answered. “When things get crazy, you've just got to stay calm. ... I kind of want the pressure. Some people can't handle pressure as well and I feel like I handle pressure pretty well. Like, I kind of want PK shootouts, I kind of want the game in my hands.”
Garvert and the Riverhawks played a challenging preseason schedule, which included a memorable 3-2 victory over one of 5A’s best teams in Provo. The Bulldogs were ranked first in the final RPI and finished the season with a 15-3 record. Ridgeline went 3-2 in preseason action, but only lost twice the rest of the spring.
“The first preseason games we had a couple of kinks to work through, but I think everyone knew that we had the talent, we had the coaching staff (to repeat),” said Garvert, who will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philadelphia area, starting next month. “We just had to buy into the system and we would had a chance at least. I thought we had it since Day 1.”
The Riverhawks lost to Logan by a 1-0 scoreline early in late March, but that was their only setback in Region 11 action. It was a special match, inasmuch as the Grizzlies were able to win for senior manager Kirubel Mesfin, who along with his younger brother, was seriously injured in a car accident earlier that week.
Both soccer programs were able to raise a significant amount of money to aid the Mesfin family in their time of need. Garvert’s mother, Laura, spearheaded the fundraising effort on Ridgeline’s end.
“That's just who my mom is,” Garvert said. “I mean, I've seen it my whole life. ... She's just the most care-giving, kind person ever. She did that in a heartbeat. She didn't even think twice.”
It was something that left an indelible impression on Alexander and it’s the kind of character he saw from Laura’s son day in and day out.
“Riley's the best of the best and, yeah, it definitely stems down from his parents,” Alexander said. “They've obviously done an amazing job of raising him because the example that she has been, Riley's mom, to me being our team mom this year, it's something I'll never forget and it's the values I will forever have and hold going forward. And I know those values are instilled in Riley and you can see it with how he holds himself, how he treats other, the respect he shows and gives.”
OFFENSIVE MVP
Gabe Newman, Sr., Mountain Crest
The Mustangs were quite prolific in the attack this spring and Newman was certainly a big reason why, whether he was lining up at a forward or dropping back a bit in a midfielder role.
The recent Mountain Crest graduate scored 10 goals, which ranked third in the 4A classification and only two behind the leader. The first-team all-state selection recorded braces in wins against Logan and 6A program Skyridge, and also dished out a pair of assists, plus facilitated several other prime scoring opportunities. The Mustangs finished second in 4A with 47 goals.
No. 8 is very strong on the ball and possesses an ideal mixture of skill and speed. Newman’s final goal of the season perhaps best summed up his skill set as he tracked down a through ball in his team’s playoff victory over Logan, dribbled at least 20 yards while fending off a defender on his hip pocket, and calmly finished inside the near post on a challenging angle inside the 6-yard box.
“Gabe Newman started playing soccer in Ethiopia with a rag ball on dirt roads when he was little and hasn't put down a soccer ball since, and it shows,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “His passion for the game showed during his four years at Mountain Crest. During his four years, Gabe has been a leader on the field and off. Off the field, he is someone all players look up to and aspire to be. He has also been a key part of ... two semifinal appearances (in the state tourney). He has passion for the game and a nose for the goal. ... He is a player every coach loves to have and we will miss him here at Mountain Crest.”
DEFENSIVE MVP
Andrew Findley, Jr., Ridgeline
This two-year starter had the daunting task of replacing 2021 first-team all-state center back Luke Dustin as the anchor of Ridgeline’s backline and did a phenomenal job.
“Andrew is insanely smart and helped our new center back that had not played a day of varsity in Cam Everton,” Alexander said. “He trained him, led him every single game, had to get in his face a couple of times and explain what he did wrong, but the way that Andrew does it, it's super respectful but at the same time the players know they do not want to make Andrew upset because he is that leader back there. And that whole backline knew that Andrew was that anchor, so they listened to him and, boy, did they go to work for him.”
With No. 15 filling the role as their last defender, the Riverhawks only conceded 11 goals in 18 matches, which ranked second in 4A behind the eight goals allowed by Crimson Cliffs. Findley and the Riverhawks recorded nine clean sheets and limited seven other opponents to a single goal. Ridgeline only allowed 6A power Weber to score once in their mid-March showdown. The Warriors have lost a mere three games over the past two seasons.
Alexander referred to Findley, a first-team all-state performer, as “the best one-v-one defender that I’ve ever coached.”
“It's been amazing seeing the percentage of times that he has stopped a one-v-one opportunity where most defenders would get beat, and Andrew does it time and time again. ... It's not a, 'shoot they might score,’ it’s a 'ah, he's got this.'”
TOP NEWCOMER
Parker Cromwell, Jr., Preston
Cromwell and his family moved from the Las Vegas area to Franklin County last summer, much to the delight of Preston head coach Kira Matthews.
That’s because No. 9 made an immediate impact from his forward position for the Indians, who went 11-7-2, captured the regular season 4A Fifth District title, won the district tournament and advanced to the state tourney for the first time since 2014.
Cromwell paced Preston in both goals (11) and assists (five), and helped launch his side’s eight-match unbeaten streak heading into the state tournament. The Indians went 7-0-1 during that timespan.
Cromwell recorded braces in a pair of district tournament wins over second-seeded Pocatello. All four of those goals were netted in the final 15 minutes of the second half. The junior came through with the game-winning goal on both occasions — the second time in a 4-3 Preston triumph in the championship game — plus he was a huge reason why the Indians scored three or more goals five times during its aforementioned unbeaten streak.
“Parker has a very high soccer IQ and is extremely versatile,” Matthews said. “He is good at reading the field and making decisions. He knows how to create and find space, and when to pass, carry or shoot. He's especially good when it's end of the game and the pressure is on to get a goal. He stays calm and gets the job done. He makes our team better by demanding the best out of his teammates.”