SMITHFIELD — It was a banner fall for several Cache Valley high school football teams.
Two teams won state titles, while another reached the semifinals and had to face a valley team that ended up winning a championship. With so much success, it took some great athletes. There was no shortage of those during the 2020 campaign, which made it difficult to come up with a top player.
There were a handful of worthy candidates.
One did rise above the rest with his performance in the state championship game. Sky View quarterback Kason Carlsen literally carried a huge load in helping the Bobcats cap off a perfect season and capture their second straight Utah 4A state title.
“It’s hard to put into words,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “Since he took over a year ago, obviously, he hasn’t lost a game. That’s almost unheard of. He helped us win in a lot of different ways with his mental and physical toughness. When we needed him to throw the ball, he threw the ball well. When we needed him to run the ball, he ran the ball well.
“The state championship game is a great example of that. He got hurt in the semifinal game against Ridgeline, hurt his knee, had an MCL sprain. We were nervous he was even going to be able to play (in the championship game). Then to come out and play the way he did, that shows his mental and physical toughness.”
Carlsen ended up carrying the ball 35 times in a wild 39-33 win against Pine View for the 4A title. His efforts in that game and throughout the 2020 season earned him The Herald Journal All-Valley Football Player of the Year award.
“The best awards are having the two rings at the end of my finger at the end of high school,” Carlsen said. “Most awards reflect the receivers, the (offensive) line, the coaching that we have had. There is the saying that quarterbacks get too much credit for wins and get blamed too much for losses. When you have this much success, I’m getting credit, but our O-line and receivers don’t get enough. Hopefully, from me getting the spotlight, it reflects on everything they have done.”
He was also named the 4A state MVP by the Deseret News. In the title game, Carlsen rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 6 of 12 passes for 76 yards and two more scores. Keeping the ball away from a very potent Pine View offense was the goal, and it was achieved.
“We knew we wanted to be able to run the ball successfully, because of how fast they (Panthers) could score, so time of possession was important,” Howell said. “We wanted to share the carries, but we did put in a wrinkle, they (Panthers) didn’t adjust, so we were able to get a lot of mileage out of it.”
Plus, Carlsen was not about to end his senior season on a bad note.
“We talked about running with the quarterback because you get an extra blocker with the running back,” Carlsen explained. “We moved a tackle over, moved big Evan (Hall) over and he was able to move down the line to block, and (running back) Walter (Collins) did a great job blocking. I was able to run. Once we started it, it kept the ball out of their hands, which helped us. We stuck to it.”
Carlsen was also quick to point out that despite the points given up by the SV defense, the Bobcats came up with five turnovers.
“That won the game for us,” Carlsen said.
The 18-year-old son of Rusty and Kim Carlsen had never carried the ball that many times and felt it the next day.
“That was the most sore I’ve ever been after a game,” Carlsen said. “I didn’t get out of bed the entire day, the next day. My legs were bruised from my knee to my hip. My arms were bruised. Everything was sore.”
Carlsen said it hasn’t fully hit him what his team accomplished over the past two seasons. As a junior, it was the first state title in football for Sky View. Then the Bobcats had a perfect season to repeat in 2020, going 13-0.
“It’s everybody’s dream to win state,” Carlsen said. “Those guys I talked about in little league, we always thought we were special. We lost maybe 10 games our whole life, so we knew we could be good, but we had to put in the work. It was pretty special to make history with that older group last year (2019).
“My junior year, we talked about, ‘let’s make history, let’s win the first state championship ever.’ Senior year, how are we going to beat that? Only thing is to have an undefeated season, so we set that as a goal. It was a lot harder the second time around. You have the target on your back, everybody wants to beat you. We hunkered down and got it done.”
Yes, they did.
The group Carlsen was referring to was boys that started playing together at the age of six and included Titan Saxton, Hunter Lewis, Collins and Sam Thatcher. Rusty Carlsen coached them until they reached high school and drew praise from Howell after the latest state championship.
The Bobcats own a 25-game winning streak. Carlsen took over as a starter four games into his junior season after an injury to Mason Falslev. He has been the starting QB for the last 23 games of the winning streak.
Before Falslev was hurt, Carlsen was playing on the defensive side of the ball and some tight end. Falslev returned from his injury and actually earned 4A MVP honors as a wide receiver/running back, while Carlsen stayed behind center.
“I guess it worked out for the best,” Carlsen said.
As a senior, he completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards, 26 TDs and just five interceptions. The dual threat QB also rushed for 600 yards on 149 carries and another 11 scores. He was also the team’s punter.
“As much as anything, he leads by example,” Howell said of Carlsen. “He can be vocal when he needs to, but he led by example. He knew where every single person is supposed to be on offense. His ability to get us lined up and in the right play was huge.”
Like his dad and older brother, Carlsen has been a quarterback from the beginning. But he likes to use his feet, arm and mind when playing the position. The Smithfield resident has been told that he reminds people of his father, who injured his shoulder and ended up being a punter at Utah State after a great high school career at Bear Lake in Idaho.
“I followed in the footsteps of my older brother,” Carlsen said. “... I always say I’m better than my brother and dad, but they don’t agree. It’s crazy to follow in their footsteps.”
He has played baseball, soccer and basketball as well. In high school, he decided to focus on football and basketball.
“Football is by far my favorite, and I’m a lot better at football, so that helps,” Carlsen said. “... In football, you don’t have to be the most athletic. I’m not the fastest guy or the strongest, but through smarts and working hard, I’ve been able to be successful. In basketball, a lot of it comes from athleticism. Football is a mindset.”
Being the youngest of four siblings, he has been able to watch them succeed at Sky View in various sports. That has also driven him to be better and win more state and region titles.
While winning two state titles was a great accomplishment, he listed beating Ridgeline for the second time in the semifinals as being pretty satisfying after squeaking by the Riverhawks during the regular season.
How would Carlsen like to be remembered at SV?
“Hopefully as a good guy that did things the right way,” Carlsen said. “Hopefully for the history we made here, winning the first two state championships, undefeated season, being a team player, helping in whatever way so that the team can be successful.”
Carlsen plans to serve an LDS Church mission, beginning this summer. He will explore opportunities to continue playing the game he loves when he returns and may even follow his father and be a punter. He wants to go into the medical field and be an anesthesiologist.
OFFENSIVE MVP
KADEN COX, RIDGELINE
Cox was one of the best prep quarterbacks in the state this past fall and helped led Ridgeline to a 9-2 record and an appearance in the semifinals of the 4A state tournament. The junior broke his leg in that game.
He completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 2,756 yards and 30 touchdowns and had just six interceptions. Cox also rushed for eight scores, which led the Riverhawks. He threw for more than 300 yards in two games and more than 250 in another six, plus tossed four TDs in three games and five in another.
“Kaden did a great job running our offense and getting the ball to our playmakers,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “I thought he got better every game as he got more comfortable with the offense. He made big plays late in games that helped us win some games.”
The first-team all-state selection helped propel Ridgeline to a big victory over eventual 4A runner-up Pine View at the beginning of the season — one of only two games the Panthers lost.
DEFENSIVE MVP
HUNTER LEWIS, SKY VIEW
This Bobcat put in a lot of work in preparation for his senior season. It paid off in a big way.
The senior linebacker led his team in tackles with 126 and matched two teammates for the team high in sacks with five. He also picked off two passes, with one of those interceptions coming in the 4A title game. Lewis also had a big tackle for loss and led Sky View with nine total stops in the state championship contest. It seemed like when the Bobcats needed a play of the defensive side, Lewis was in the mix.
“I have loved coaching Hunter the last two years,” Howell said. “He is one of those throwback players, just really, really tough. He knows exactly where he is supposed to be. He has a great feel for the game and is always in the right spot. He is a playmaker. He is one of the hardest-working, toughest kids I’ve been around.”
The coach called Lewis a little undersized, but he more than made up for it with his desire. Lewis was a first-team all-state selection.
ALL-PURPOSE MVP
BRYLER SHURTLIFF, WEST SIDE
Shurtliff is one of the best all-around athletes in Idaho’s 2A classification, and he proved it this past season on the gridiron.
The 6-foot-4 junior garnered first-team all-state honors on offense, defense and special teams for the Pirates, who captured their second straight state title and have won 21 straight games.
“Bryler is a very good all-around athlete,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “He helped our team in so many ways. He is a threat any time he gets the ball. He did not return a lot of punts because teams chose to kick it away rather than kick it to him.”
This past season Shurtliff caught 26 passes for 409 yards and nine TDs in West Side’s run-heavy offense. He tied the single-season school record with six interceptions and also chipped in with 32 tackles and eight pass breakups. Shurtliff, West Side’s starting punter for the last third of the season, also averaged 19 yards per punt return and 22 yards a kickoff return.
West Side’s defense only gave up 5.0 points an outing during the 2020 campaign and shut out six opponents.
SPECIAL TEAMS MVP
ISAAC LARSEN, SKY VIEW
One of the most dynamic football players in the state did a little bit of everything for the Bobcats in their run to a 4A state championship in 2020. The senior played on offense, defense and special teams.
“When we needed a big play, he found a way to make it, especially from a special teams perspective,” Howell said. “I remember the blocked field goal and return against Ridgeline was a huge momentum changer. He had three or four of those situations throughout the year. We were blessed to have him come to Sky View this year. He did a great job and is such an explosive athlete and is so much fun to coach.”
During his final season in high school, Larsen caught 24 passes for 565 yards and five TDs. He also rushed the ball 19 times for 197 yards and four more TDs, including a 67-yarder in the state championship game. On the other side of the ball as a defensive back, Larsen finished with 55 tackles, four interceptions — three brought back for TDs — two forced fumbles and had one fumble recovery. Then there was special teams, where he blocked an amazing nine kicks on the year, scored off a blocked field goal by a teammate and returned a punt for a score.
He signed with Utah State to further his football career. Larsen will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Aggies.