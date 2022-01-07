Staying composed was definitely a strong suit of Ridgeline quarterback Kaden Cox this past high school football season.
The senior never seemed to get flustered during the 2021 campaign. He will be the first to explain he had plenty of talent around him, which is an expected comment from a good leader. But there is a reason those around him were confident and believed in their signal caller.
Cox simply went out and performed at a high level week after week, and was calm under pressure.
“Kaden is such a competitor,” Riverhawk head coach Travis Cox said. “His leadership and experience in games really helped us this year. He has played a lot of football, and I think the game slowed down for him this year. It allowed us to do a lot of different things.”
It takes many parts to have a successful football team. Ridgeline definitely had that. A big reason the Riverhawks ran the table, going 13-0 and winning the 4A state title, was the play of their quarterback. Kaden Cox rarely made a mistake.
“It was a really fun season,” Kaden said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches, but especially the O-line. The offense can’t do anything without the O-line. The O-line is the anchor of the team. ... Three of them made all-state and the other two got honorable mention.”
He completed 71.6 percent of his passes, and there was plenty of passing going on by the school based in Millville. While the completion percentage is plenty impressive, there is something even more mind blowing. Kaden had 55 touchdown passes on the season and threw just two interceptions in 356 attempts. That sort of ratio is unheard of.
“That is really good coaching,” Kaden said. “It goes back to the O-line. I can’t make my reads without them blocking. They gave me really good protection all season long. The offensive coordinator was incredible this year. He called the right plays at the right time. I didn’t think I could put up those kind of numbers, but it couldn’t have happened without all of my teammates.”
And he does remember both interceptions. Stansbury got the first one in the second week of the season. The second came against Logan in the second round of the playoffs.
“The first one was a 50-50 ball,” Kaden said. “The defender made a really good play. The second one was a stupid decision by me. I wish I could take them both back.”
The Riverhawks only turned the ball over a total of six times on the year, losing four fumbles along with the two interceptions.
“That is an incredible stat,” coach Cox said of the six turnovers. “We had a bunch of playmakers, so Kaden had help, and our offensive line did a really good job blocking in the run game and protecting in the pass game. When you have a guy pulling the trigger like that, you can do a lot of things.”
Having been a starting quarterback in high school and at Utah State, the elder Cox is well aware of how incredible it is to throw just two interceptions in a season.
“I still pinch myself,” coach Cox said. “I don’t know what is more impressive, the two or the 55. The 55 is an unheard of amount. We threw the ball a lot, so they both are impressive. It is to his credit for studying and seeing the field and taking what’s there. He did a really good job of knowing what the defense was going to do and playing within himself and the offense.”
After a very successful senior season, Kaden Cox is the 2021 Herald Journal All-Valley Football Player of the Year. He heads a team that is loaded with talent as most of the schools in the valley once again had successful seasons on the gridiron.
“I played with receivers that made it super easy for me,” Kaden said. “Noah (White) was insane to watch this year. I’ve never seen a running back like him. You don’t see that very often that you have two 1,000-yard receivers on the same team the same year, and then a 2,000-yard rusher. ... Defenses had to pick their poison with us.”
It has been a banner year for the 17-year-old son of Travis and Amber Cox as he was also named the All-Valley Boys Basketball Player of the Year last spring. Basketball had been his favorite, but football has moved right up there for the 6-footer.
“I prefer to play basketball, but football grew on me a lot this year,” Kaden said. “I feel I’m better at football now and have a better chance at playing it at the college level.”
Offensive coordinator Jeremy Livingston was praised by both coach and quarterback.
“Our OC is as good as they come,” coach Cox said. “When you match the talent with a really good coach that calls really good plays and studies really hard, good things happen.”
One of the best outings this past season for Kaden was against Crimson Cliffs in the semifinals of the state playoffs. Against a tough defense, he didn’t force passes, throwing some away. Still, he completed 27 of 39 for 277 yards and four TDs in a 49-34 victory.
The closes game the Riverhawks had was the season opener against Bonneville, a 29-16 victory. Crimson Cliffs was the next closest. Ridgeline rolled to a 45-20 win in the 4A title game against Dixie.
“Crimson Cliffs gave us a really good game,” Kaden said. “Our defense came up clutch in the second half. ... We heard a lot of noise of how their defense was going to stop our offense. We worked really hard that week and it showed in the game.”
Practice was a theme throughout the season whenever the Riverhawks were asked about their success.
There really wasn’t a turning point during the season as the Riverhawks won every game by double digits and were rarely tested. However, last summer at a 7-on-7 tournament at Utah State Ridgeline faced some stiff competition. Timpview and Rigby (Idaho) both beat the Riverhawks during pool play.
“We played both of these teams (again) and beat Timpview in the semis, which was a big win,” Kaden said. “Then we beat Rigby in the championship. When we lost to those two teams, especially Timpview, our coaching staff ripped into us. We weren’t playing good at all. We came together as a team after that, and I knew what we were made of.”
Staying focused after so many blowouts was not a concern. The approach is cliché, but they took it one play at a time, one game at a time.
“We enjoyed the win that night, then it was on to the next game,” Kaden said. “That was our mentality the whole season.”
Going into the state playoffs, undefeated Ridgeline was not even the top seed. That didn’t bother the Riverhawks.
“We knew we were the best team in the 4A classification this year,” Kaden said. “The RPI can be weird like that. We didn’t care.”
He didn’t have to use his legs as much as he did as a junior. No. 4 did rush for 208 yards and three TDs on the year.
What was it like playing for his dad, who has been the head coach at Ridgeline the past two seasons?
“He has coached me my whole life,” Kaden said. “It was kind of weird at the high school level, just because I’m the coach's kid. It was super fun, super special. He is a really good coach. A lot of people would love to play for him.”
How was it for dad to coach his son?
“It’s been a blessing, a joy coaching him,” coach Cox said. “I’ve coached this group for so long that everyone knows how I go about the game. I have never favored my kid or given him preferential treatment. In fact, he probably gets the brunt of it. ... When your teams are successful, you don’t get a lot of the noise, so it was never a problem amongst our team. It was super fun, but it did help for me to be on defense. I’ve always been an offensive guy. Making the switch made us really, really good. Jeremy (Livingston) did a really good job of letting Kaden go. I may have held him back, having been a quarterback.
“... The hardest part was for me. There were a couple of games where Kaden was getting after me, saying ‘you’ve got to get your defense together, you’ve got to do a little bit better.’ I might have got more of the brunt of it.”
The Providence native started playing the sport when he was in the second grade. In fact, a core of the Riverhawks have played together since they began playing competitive football. It paid off as they got older. They won a championship as eighth-graders, reached the 4A semifinals in 2020 and won it all this past November.
“There were a ton of fun games this year, but the championship game against Dixie was the best,” Kaden said. “Sky View was fun. The Crimson Cliffs game was super, super fun. There was nothing like the state championship game. It felt like a dream.”
He completed a TD pass to eight different teammates this past fall.
The future is not clear right now for the high school star. Weber State and Dixie State have been in contact, and there is an opportunity to walk on at USU. Kaden prefers to play at the Division I level, but is waiting to make a decision.
For now, he is concentrating on playing basketball and enjoying the fact he is a state champion.
“I hope people remember me being part of the first football state championship team at Ridgeline,” Kaden said.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Noah White, Sr., Ridgeline
Any other year, White would have probably been the 4A MVP and HJ Player of the Year. The senior running back had an outstanding final season for the Riverhawks.
He rushed for 2,002 yards in 13 games (154.0 average per game). White averaged 8.1 yards per carry and broke the century mark 11 times this past season.
“Noah is such an incredible player,” coach Cox said. “He does such amazing things with the ball. He has always had an unbelievable skill set, quickness and toughness, just everything. He worked on speed this past year and was so focused. You could see it on the field this year. He had that burst.”
White scored 19 TDs on the ground. He carried the ball 248 times. The senior also caught 41 passes — third on the team — for 448 yards and four scores. No. 23 averaged 188.5 all-purpose yards per game.
“He did such amazing things,” coach Cox said. “I can’t say enough about him. He is super special to watch. I’m going to miss him for sure.”
The coach expects White to play at the next level, maybe even as a receiver and said: “He just needs a chance. If he gets a shot, he will make the most of it.”
DEFENSIVE MVP
Cage Brokens, Sr., West Side
This two-way player could easily be honored on either side of the ball. He played a big part in the Pirates winning a third straight 2A title and going undefeated (11-0) for the second straight season.
“Cage was the leader of our team,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “He made sure everyone was working in the weight room, at practice and games.”
Brokens was named the Idaho 2A Player of the Year. As a linebacker, he made 84 tackles, including a team-best 10 for loss, and recorded two sacks. Brokens also broke up three passes, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had an interception.
The Pirate defense allowed just 160.45 yards per game this past season and gave up just 8.8 points an outing. In fact, West Side shut out three opponents and allowed four others to score just once.
On the offensive side of the ball, he finished with 1,174 yards rushing on 127 carries (9.2 yards per carry) and had four receptions for 50 yards. He scored a team-best 21 TDs and also scored a two-point conversion. His 128 points are the second most in school history for a season.
“He moved to fullback this year because we needed him to, even though he knew it might mean less carries,” Moser said. “He was a very physical back with the speed needed to make big plays.”
Brokens will most likely walk on at an FBS program as he wants to keep playing the sport.
ALL-PURPOSE MVP
Bryler Shurtliff, Sr., West Side
Offense, defense, special teams, Shurtliff did it all for the Pirates. For the second straight year he picks up this All-Valley award.
The first-team all-stater played receiver in an offense that mostly runs, but made big plays when his number was called. On the other side of the ball he was a defensive back. The senior also handled kickoff duties, sending most out of the end zone, plus he returned punts and kickoffs.
“Bryler is one of those athletes that you just don’t get in a small school very often, if ever,” Moser said. “His impact on the field was seen in all aspects from offense, defense, kicking, punting and returning."
He caught a team-best 34 receptions for 602 yards (17.7 yards per catch) and 11 TDs. His 602 receiving yards set a school record for a season. Shurtliff completed the only pass he threw for 11 yards and also rushed the ball twice for 109 yards.
On defense, he made 20 tackles, two for loss. The senior broke up five passes, recovered three fumbles and picked off four passes, returning one for a TD.
Shurtliff has signed to play football at Idaho State.