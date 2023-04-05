Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Parker Moser knows a thing or two about what it takes to establish a winning tradition in football.

After all, he is the son of West Side head coach Tyson Moser, who has helped guide the Pirates to five 2A state championships and a pair of runner-up trophies since 2009. Over the past five seasons alone, West Side won 53 of its 57 games, plus became Idaho's first-ever 2A program to capture back-to-back-to-back state titles.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.