Parker Moser knows a thing or two about what it takes to establish a winning tradition in football.
After all, he is the son of West Side head coach Tyson Moser, who has helped guide the Pirates to five 2A state championships and a pair of runner-up trophies since 2009. Over the past five seasons alone, West Side won 53 of its 57 games, plus became Idaho's first-ever 2A program to capture back-to-back-to-back state titles.
The Pirates were in the midst of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of their state when Parker Moser entered the program. The junior running back has certainly done what he can to help carry on that tradition.
"(I was) very eager," Moser said. "Just growing up seeing my family members (play) and my dad being the coach ... my whole life revolved around football. I was so excited to be out there under the lights on Friday nights. It meant everything."
Many people around the state and even in Franklin County thought the 2022 season might be a rebuilding one for the Pirates. That's because they graduated nine first team-all district selections, including a handful of three-year starters, from their undefeated squad of 2021. Moser and company refused to let that happen, though.
"That was my goal coming into (the season) because a lot of those (class of 2022) seniors (were) saying, 'oh yeah, West Side this year, their football team's not going to do very much,'" Moser said. "So, I just used it as motivation and fuel, and our whole team did. And it worked out pretty well."
Indeed, it was a banner "rebuilding" year for the Pirates, who went 9-2, with their only two setbacks being by one point in overtime — ironically enough by the exact same 28-27 scoreline — to eventual 2A champion Bear Lake. The first loss to Bear Lake ended West Side’s impressive program-record 35-game winning streak and the second one took place in the semifinals of the state playoffs. West Side beat several good teams during the '22 campaign, including Firth and Aberdeen, the other two 2A semifinalists, by multiple touchdowns, plus eventual Utah Idaho 1A state champion Layton Christian Academy, 12-0.
Moser scored both touchdowns against Layton Christian Academy, a private school that enjoyed a huge size advantage against West Side. No. 22 rushed for 82 yards in that game, plus caught four passes for another 61 yards.
The Clifton native burst onto the scene as a sophomore as he was West Side's second-leading rusher behind three-time all-state honoree Cage Brokens. Moser accumulated nearly 700 yards on the ground during the fall of '21 and bested that tally by more than 400 yards a year later, despite playing in one fewer game. Moser rushed for at least 70 yards in all 11 games as a junior.
"Pretty much everything,” Moser said when asked what he learned from Brokens, the 2A State Player of the Year in 2021. “… My freshman year, especially, watching Cage and how good he was, I decided I wanted to be like him, so I started watching him in practices and games, and tried to do things like he did."
Moser led all Cache Valley high school players in rushing yards (1,154) and total touchdowns outside of a quarterback (23) this past season. Those 23 TDs were a single-season school record for the Pirates. Additionally, he was West Side's leader in receptions (35) and receiving yards (415) by a large margin, plus he racked up nearly 1,800 all-purpose yards. For his efforts, the 2A Fifth District Offensive Player of the Year was selected as The Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year.
"He's only about 130 pounds, maybe 135 pounds, so there's not much to him," coach Moser said of his second-oldest son. "But he's adapted and learned to be pretty elusive. He's pretty hard to get a clean hit on. You know, they're able to grab an arm or a leg or a jersey, but it's pretty hard to get a clean hit on him. But he does know how to put his pads down and (apply) the hit at the end of a run when he needs to."
The diminutive junior flat out made several opposing defenders look silly last fall. One of Moser's most memorable runs was a 52-yarder to the end zone against the 3A Marsh Valley Eagles, in which he put a couple of defenders on skates with sublime cutbacks.
Moser was a big-play threat every time he touched the pigskin. In addition to his aforementioned 52-yard sprint to paydirt against Marsh Valley, Moser came through with a 59-yarder touchdown scamper to slam the door against now back-to-back-to-back reigning 2A state runner-up Firth. He also had a 82-yard TD run against Marsh Valley, a 42-yarder against Malad, plus explosive kickoff returns of 50 and 47 yards, respectively, against Bear Lake and Aberdeen.
"The year before we had multiple kids that seemed like they could score at any point and this (past) year we weren't that explosive, but it always helps to have a kid out there that can make people miss,” coach Moser said. “It turns a five-yard run into an eight-yard run, or an eight-yard run into a 20-yard run. And it's not often where you have that kid that's just very elusive and hard to get to.”
West Side has a very strong tradition of producing all-state-caliber running backs in its Wing-T base offense, and Moser is the latest as he was a first-team all-state honoree this past season.
“I didn't know if I had it in me, but after I started doing it, I just got more and more confident and, yeah, I'm way proud of it,” Moser said when asked how much pride he takes in continuing that tradition.
Did Moser ever feel any pressure to measure up to other West Side running backs of the past?
"Oh yeah, especially the first game I ever played in because I came in and I was playing with Cage and I was like, 'uh-oh, I don't know how I'm going to do,’” Moser answered. “Cage is really good, so a lot of nerves. But as soon as I got my very first breakaway play, I was like, 'I can do this, I can compete with these guys.’”
Growing up around the game has certainly helped Moser transition into a standout performer at the high school level. The 17-year-old has had a firm grasp of West Side’s playbook for many years now. You see, the Pirates run virtually the same base offense and defense in all of their feeder programs. That level of continuity is why West Side is the premier program in the Gem State’s 2A classification.
“(Parker’s) been running the same plays since in was in fifth grade, really very little difference,” coach Moser said. “So, he's been running those exact same plays. They're called the same, they're ran the same. At one point our junior high coach was on our sideline during a game and he told (Parker) on a certain play, 'look for that cutback,' and he knew exactly what he was talking about because he's ran it before. The next play he cut back and I think he went 60 yards, so just having that continuity in the playbook, it makes a big difference.”
Moser started developing a passion for the sport “as soon as I could walk,” and has been playing tackle football since he was in the fourth grade. He also plays basketball for the Pirates, plus he is a sprinter for their track & field program.
When asked about his primary goals for his senior season at West Side, Moser did not hesitate with his answer: "I want to win a state championship. I'll be pretty disappointed if we don’t.” No. 22 also has several individual objectives, such as breaking West Side’s single-season record for rushing yards, plus “I want to try to get an all-state Player of the Year (award) if I can play defense. If not, an all-state Offensive Player of the Year (award).”
It’s that level of competitiveness that coach Moser enjoys the most about mentoring his son.
“He's very competitive, much like I am,” coach Moser said. “He's going to play through injuries. He played through injuries his sophomore year. He had a torn labrum, played all year on that. (He) repaired that and tore it his junior year and kept playing on it. ... He does not want to come out of football games when he's hurt and I've tried to get him out, and he refused to come out. And he's just extremely competitive and I guess I can see a lot of myself in that as well, so I guess I can appreciate that the most about him."
OFFENSIVE MVP
Brevin Egbert, Jr., Sky View
Egbert showcased what kind of an athlete he was at the end of his sophomore year as he excelled in track & field. After all, he was the 4A state runner-up in the long jump, plus also qualified for state in the high jump and 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
That athleticism and speed was certainly on display during Egbert's first full season playing varsity football. The running back racked up 903 yards rushing in Sky View's 10 games compiled on maxpreps.com.
No. 12 came through with his two best performances against eventual 4A state semifinalists Mountain Crest and Ridgeline — two solid defensive teams. The first-team all-state honoree torched the Mountain Crest defense to the tune of 211 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries, and finished with 168 yards and a pair of TDs on 16 carries against Ridgeline.
Egbert, who was selected as the Region 11 co-Offensive MVP alongside MC's Will DeKorver, finished with 10 rushing TDs on the season, plus he was second on his team in receptions with 32, which included a 15-catch performance against Bear River.
“First and foremost, Brevin is a great teammate,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “He treats everyone with respect and would be the first one to give credit to others. He works extremely hard in practice and the off-season to maximize his potential. He is a really tough kid who plays even when he is beat up. One of the characteristics that makes him so good is his ability to make something out of nothing. He has really good vision, the strength to run through tackles and the speed to run by defenders. Brevin is also extremely intelligent and knows his job and the adjustments that we install on a weekly basis.”
DEFENSIVE MVP
Tilose Tupou, Sr., Logan
It was a banner senior season for this Grizzly as he paced Logan in tackles with 90, which is remarkable considering he is a defensive tackle. Additionally, No. 53 was Logan's leader in forced fumbles with three, plus he ranked second on the team in tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (3.5).
Tupou, who was credited with 17 quarterback hurries, came through with one of Logan's biggest plays of the '22 campaign when he intercepted a pass early in the fourth quarter to help propel his team to a 20-16 victory over eventual Region 11 co-champion Sky View. The Grizzlies trailed 16-13 at the time.
The future Southern Utah University player had a few memorable games as a senior, including a 16-tackle performance against 5A Woods Cross, plus a monster effort against Green Canyon, in which he contributed with nine tackles, including 4.0 for a loss, 2.0 sacks and three forced fumbles.
“Tio is a great young man,” former Logan head coach Bart Bowen said of the first-team all-state honoree and Region 11 Defensive MVP. “He was very coachable and did everything he was asked to do. On the field, he worked hard and rarely left the field. For his size, he is scary athletic and could cover a lot of ground. He took on double teams almost every play and continued to make plays.”
TOP NEWCOMER
Nate Dahle, Fr., QB
This freshman had the daunting challenging of replacing a record-setting quarterback in Kaden Cox, but he was undaunted. Dahle took over as Ridgeline's signal caller in Week 2 against a very good 5A program in Stansbury and ultimately helped propel the Riverhawks to a share of the Region 11 title and a trip to the 4A state semifinals.
Dahle ended up completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 2,307 yards and 14 touchdowns, vs. 10 interceptions, as a freshman. Additionally, No. 19 proved he could advance the pigskin with his feet as he contributed with five rushing TDs.
Dahle came through with some clutch performances this past season, including 291 yards through the air against Green Canyon, 271 against Region 10 co-champion Snow Canyon and 283 against Bear River. He completed 26 of 36 passes against the Wolves, tossed four TD against the Bears and found paydirt three times with his feet in the 4A state quarterfinals.
“Nate is the ultimate competitor,” Ridgeline head coach Travis Cox said. “For a young kid he’s extremely smart and understands the game very well. In order for our offense to run well, we expect our quarterback to do a lot and because Nate picked it up so quick, we were able to be successful. The grasp he had on the offense and his competitive fire earned the respect of his teammates early on and he was able to establish himself as a leader, even though he was a freshman. We are extremely excited for have Nate lead our program for the next three years. He’s a great kid and great leader at the school.”
